We are days away from M Night Shyamalan’s apocalyptic psychological horror Knock at the Cabin. The feature is adapted from The Cabin at the End of the World by author Paul G. Tremblay but has the director’s own touch of horror. With an ensemble star-studded cast, the movie follows a family of three, vacationing at their secluded cabin when some intruders invade their home and ask them to make inevitable choices. A new clip released shines a light on the family’s ordeal.

The thrilling clip starts with the home invasion as one of them lay the family’s choices in front of them – they must choose one person to be sacrificed otherwise "For every “no” you give us, people will die," he tells them. As the family keeps denying making a choice, we see several world-ending events taking place like huge waves in the ocean, and bombs going off in a public place among other things. The clip promises that the story will “keep you guessing… till the very end!” While it is unclear why this family is chosen to make these choices or how the invaders have the capability to make such events happen, the horror, thrill and bloodshed is quite evident. The clip itself is enough to give fans goosebumps.

The movie first came to Shyamalan in a producing capacity, however, the director decided to give it his own touch. The director, in the past, has spoken about taking “genres and then bending them in new ways or changing genres from what you thought you were watching,” which is enough to keep his fans glued to their seats. Shyamalan is well known for presenting regular stories with his unusual supernatural twists and turns and the upcoming feature is going to be no different. The promotional material of the feature promises it to be a thrilling home invasion story but it's certainly a lot more than what meets the eye.

Image via Universal

Knock at the Cabin casts Dave Bautista as Leonard, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Adriane, Abby Quinn as Sabrina, and Rupert Grint as Redmond – all playing the intruders. The family in distress is portrayed by Jonathan Groff as Andrew, Ben Aldridge as Eric, and young actor Kristen Cui as their daughter Wen. Shyamalan co-wrote the screenplay with, Steve Desmond, and Michael Sherman.

Knock at the Cabin is set to be released on February 3, 2023. You can check out the new clip below: