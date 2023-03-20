Collider is excited to reveal an all-new exclusive clip from M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Knock at the Cabin ahead of the film's home release on Digital and Peacock on March 24 and on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K on May 9. The new clip sees the film's stars, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge relaxing together outside of the titular cabin before the world takes a dark and apocalyptic turn.

The 57-second clip sees Andrew and Eric, played by Groff and Aldridge, respectively on the porch of the cabin relaxing and chatting, very happy about the chance to relax with just themselves and their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui). When Andrew says he will check on their daughter, Eric forces him to sit down, relax, and take pictures. This peaceful and happy scenario is very much the calm before the storm as it isn't long before the family has the entire world's fate put into their hands. The new clip will appear in the home release of the film, which will include over 40 minutes of bonus content

Based on the 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World written by Paul Tremblay, Knock at the Cabin follows the family of Andrew, Eric, and Wen as their vacation to an isolated cabin in the woods turns into a game of life and death when they are trapped in their cabin by a group of strangers led by a man named Leonard, played by Dave Bautista, along with other strangers played by Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn. The family is taken hostage and is told that one of them must be sacrificed in order to save the world. So, the question is posed: Will they choose to save someone they love or save all of humanity?

Knock at the Cabin debuted in theaters on February 3, 2023, and has since made over $52 Million at Global Box Office. Collider's own Ross Bonaime gave the thriller a B in his review of the film, saying that "While Knock at the Cabin isn’t necessarily up to the standards of Shyamalan in the late 90s-early 2000s, it’s hard to watch Knock at the Cabin and not get a jolt of a reminder of why Shyamalan felt so important in the first place, and how exciting watching one of his films could be." While the film will be arriving on 4K, DVD and Blu-ray on May 9, the film will be available to stream a few weeks earlier with the film set to premiere on Peacock later this week on March 24.

Knock at the Cabin will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on May 9 and you can get purchase the film on Digital when it hits Peacock on March 24. You can check out the new clip for the thriller film as well as read its official synopsis down below.