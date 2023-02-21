With so many great titles currently in theaters across the country, it’s hard to decide exactly what you should spend your time and ticket money on to go see. Thankfully, M. Night Shyamalan is here to help with the news that his latest horror thriller Knock at the Cabin has made its way onto PVOD. This means that through platforms such as Prime Video, you can stream the scare-filled feature from the comfort of your own living room for your next movie night. For fans looking to purchase the film digitally, you can expect to drop $24.99, while a limited engagement rental clocks in at $19.99.

Opening in theaters on February 3, 2023, Knock at the Cabin scared itself up $21 million at the global box office during its first weekend in theaters, knocking the long-reigning Avatar: The Way of Water from its top spot. Currently seated with a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, fans are split (pun intended) on Shyamalan’s newest feature following 2021’s Old with Collider’s own Shawn Van Horn writing that the film gave away too much in its copious amounts of teasers and trailers.

Taking audiences to the dark and mysterious Pine Barrens of New Jersey (which comes as a shock to no one considering Shyamalan’s connections to the East coast) Knock at the Cabin centers around married couple Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) who, along with their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) travel to a remote cabin in the woods for some much-needed family time. Their relaxing getaway is soon cut short after a group of strangers led by Dave Bautista’s Leonard, descend upon the vacation home on a deadly mission. The family must then make a big decision about whether to keep one of their own or sacrifice them in order to stop the apocalypse.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Before 'Knock at the Cabin,' M. Night Shyamalan Explored Faith Differently

Also starring in the feature are Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn as Leonard’s associates Redmond, Sabrina, and Adriane, respectively. Although it’s based on Paul G. Tremblay’s book The Cabin at the End of the World, screenplay co-writers Shyamalan, Steve Desmond, and Michael Sherman made a significant number of changes to the on-screen adaptation.

Lock your doors, be extra wary of strangers, and unleash the horror of Knock at the Cabin in your own home when you rent or buy the film on PVOD. Check out our recent interview with Shyamalan

below.