The unnerving taps from four ill-meaning strangers who believe that they’re on a mission to save the world continue in a newly released featurette for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. The new look at the king of twists’ latest thriller features interviews with Shyamalan and leading cast members Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, and Nikki Amuka-Bird who walk audiences through the horror that arrives in theaters on February 3. The story centers around two parents, Eric (Ben Aldridge) and Andrew (Jonathan Groff) who take their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) to a remote cabin in the woods for some relaxing family fun. Unfortunately, the trio finds nothing but terror after they’re invaded by four strangers, Leonard (Bautista), Redmond (Grint), Adriane (Amuka-Bird), and Sabrina (Abby Quinnas) who believe that the only way to save humanity is through a sacrifice.

In the featurette, clips from the family’s quest for survival play as Shyamalan explains his vision for the project. The filmmaker says that he has a passion for creating a “powerful” and “emotional experience” for theatergoers by molding “stories of confinement” that “feel bigger than life.” It’s through crafting the “very large stories through a small window” that the director finds the perfect “balance” for his tale.

Meanwhile, Bautista takes us through the film’s plot, which he describes as having “layers of nightmares.” Grint says that he was drawn to the film’s screenplay as it combined two of his biggest fears—“home invasion and the apocalypse”—while Amuka-Bird refers to the plot as a “deeply spiritual journey.” While the actors speak, we get a look at behind-the-scenes moments with cameras rolling and Shyamalan giving direction to his leading characters.

Image via Universal

The newly dropped featurette is the latest look into Shyamalan’s first project since 2021’s Old. With promo coming by way of images, trailers, and even an upcoming immersive experience, the marketing team behind Knock at the Cabin has certainly been busy.

Just like the rest of his films, Shyamalan penned the script alongside Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman with the trio basing their story on Paul Tremblay’s best-selling book, The Cabin at the End of the World. Shyamalan also served as a producer with Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. Joining the team as executive producers are Steven Schneider, Ashley Fox, and Christos V. Konstantakopoulos.

You can check out the featurette for Knock at the Cabin below and give yourself a reason to rethink your next woodsy Airbnb rental when the film breaks into theaters on February 3, 2023.