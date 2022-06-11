Creator M. Night Shyamalan is known for his out-there storylines and for making viewers question exactly what the reality they're seeing is. Director of classics like The Sixth Sense, his fifteenth feature film is heading our way in 2023, and we now know that the film, named Knock At the Cabin, has officially wrapped! Shyamalan took to Twitter to share the news with a simple message about the film and how it changed him.

"Going on the wall. Just wrapped #knockatthecabin sincerest love to the cast and crew. This one really changed me as a person and an artist. #riskeverythingeverytime," Shyamalan wrote on Twitter with a picture of his slate board from the film. The film will also mark the second time that Shyamalan is working with Servant star Rupert Grint, where Shyamalan serves as executive producer and director on the Apple TV+ series.

The rest of the cast includes Spring Awakening and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff, Drax himself Dave Bautista, Shyamalan veteran and Old star Nikki Amuka-Bird, among others, revealing another stacked cast for a Shyamalan film. It's exciting to receive this information about Knock at the Cabin because much of the plot details are being kept under wraps. As such, any bit of information that Shyamalan is willing to give us should excite fans of the director and writer.

Knock at the Cabin can be considered one of the director's more exciting films in terms of the cast. It is intriguing to see the filmmaker use a different cast of actors, which is sort of what also happened with Old, instead of Shyamalan falling back into step with actors he's worked with before and loves to collaborate with. While there's nothing wrong with that, it is nice to see who is joining the long catalog of actors who bring Shyamalan's work to life.

After the storyline of Old, which focuses on the journey of survival, growing old, and missing the things in life that really matter, mixed with a magical beach that will age you incredibly quickly, we can't really try and figure out what Knock At the Cabin is going to be about. This is also what makes Shyamalan such a fascinating filmmaker. One can never really know what he's going to give fans, and we can't wait to see what Knock at the Cabin is going to be! With a cast like this? We're in. Now, how about that trailer now that it's wrapped?