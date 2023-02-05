M. Night Shyamalan's brand-new thriller Knock at the Cabin, has been a major hit at the box office on its opening weekend, pulling in an impressive $21.2 million since its debut on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The new film from the storied director topped the domestic box office for the weekend by bringing in $14.2 million across 3,643 theaters. Its opening day on Friday pulled in $5.42 million with Saturday being a little higher at $5.47 million. Sunday has pulled in the remaining $3.3 million. This domestic opening puts the film's weekend earnings ahead of 80 for Brady which is also in its opening weekend as well as box office powerhouse Avatar: The Way of Water and the beloved animated feature Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which are in the eighth and seventh weekends, respectively.

Moving to the international markets, Knock at the Cabin opened in 60 regions which include the UK, Ireland, Spain, Mexico, France, Italy, Australia, and Brazil, among others. The International Box Office brought in a strong $7.0 million across 7,000 screens after its first weekend which, excluding previews, puts the film in line with previous Shyamalan outings The Visit and Old as well as the recent thriller The Menu.

Image via Universal

RELATED: M. Night Shyamalan Reveals "Old Film Noir" Poster for 'Knock at the Cabin'

What Is Knock at the Cabin About?

Knock at the Cabin is based on Paul Tremblay's 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World and stars an all-star cast that features Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn. Groff and Aldridge play a couple that takes a trip with their daughter (Cui) to a cabin in the woods. While they are here, the three are taken hostage by four strangers, led by Bautista, and are told that one of them must be sacrificed to save the world. While resistant to the idea, the apocalyptic happenings that start to occur across the world start to hint that there might be some truth to what the strangers are saying. So, the question is posed: Will they choose to save someone they love or save all of humanity? In addition to be the film's director, Shyamalan also co-wrote the film with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman and served as a producer alongside Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan, with Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox executive producing.

Knock at the Cabin is now out in theaters. You can read its official synopsis down below, and check out our interview with Bautista.