Director M. Night Shyamalan’s Universal era appears to be ending on a bit of a downer. His latest film, the apocalyptic thriller Knock at the Cabin, added $2.5 million globally this weekend, for a running worldwide haul of $52 million as it nears the end of its theatrical release (the film is already available on PVOD). This is a significantly lower than every film that he has made after his career resurgence nearly a decade ago.

Knock at the Cabin has made $18.1 million in overseas markets, and nearly $34 million domestically. The film was produced on a reported budget of $20 million, which should put it in the black. According to Universal, Knock at the Cabin is pacing slightly behind two other Shyamalan thrillers — The Visit and Old — at the same point in their runs. Neither of those movies managed to crack $100 million globally. But Knock at the Cabin has overtaken The Visit in the U.K. where its running gross now stands at $3.6 million. Released worldwide earlier this month, the film has made $1.7 million in France, $1.4 million in Spain, and $1 million in Germany.

In Knock at the Cabin, based on the novel by Paul G. Tremblay, four mysterious strangers show up at a log cabin, where they take a gay couple and their daughter hostage. The four strangers claim that the world is about to end, but all of humanity can be saved if the couple makes the impossible choice to kill one among them. The film sees Shyamalan combining elements of home invasion thrillers with his favorite theme: faith.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: M. Night Shyamalan Movies Ranked, From 'The Sixth Sense' to 'Knock at the Cabin'

Once touted as Hollywood’s next big thing, Shyamalan has struggled to match the success of his blockbuster breakout movie The Sixth Sense ($672 million worldwide). Even though Unbreakable ($248 million worldwide), Signs ($408 million worldwide) and The Village ($256 million worldwide) were all major box office hits, there was a definite case of diminishing returns with Shyamalan’s output, especially critically.

His career hit new lows with back-to-back critical and commercial failures such as Lady in the Water ($72 million globally) The Happening ($163 million worldwide), The Last Airbender ($319 million worldwide) and After Earth ($243 million worldwide). But in 2015, Shyamalan returned to form with a series of smaller-budget, self-financed movies — The Visit ($98 million), Split ($278 million), Glass ($247 million) and Old ($90 million). At the same time, he showran Apple’s Servant to sustained critical acclaim across four seasons.

Shyamalan recently announced a first-look deal with Warner Bros; the studio will release his next film, Trap, which is dated for an August 2024 release. W.B. will also release The Watchers, which serves as the feature directorial debut of Shyamalan’s daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan. You can watch our interview with Shyamalan here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.