M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film Knock at the Cabin is not the first, nor will it likely be the last, movie or TV show to utilize the creepiness and lore of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens. Rumored to be both a popular burial site for mobsters, as well as the alleged stomping grounds of the New Jersey Devil, the Pine Barrens are a vast forest in southern New Jersey long associated with death and horror. Although New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country, it does have some isolated areas prone to urban legends. Many of these myths were explored in Mark Moran and Mark Sceurman’s iconic book Weird N.J., which is currently being adapted for television. But no Jersey legend looms as large in the public imagination as the Pine Barrens (except, of course, for Jay and Silent Bob).

As we take a look at the best examples of films and TV episodes that were either shot in or set in the New Jersey Pine Barrens, we’ll see how this untamed tract of land has established its own rich mythology.

Knock at the Cabin

M. Night Shyamalan’s new film is best described as a story about a family in a cabin that hears a sudden knock at their door. As with most Shyamalan films, the less you know about the plot, the better. Although not technically set in the Pine Barrens, Knock at the Cabin was shot there, likely in part due to New Jersey’s generous film production tax incentives. The story is set in rural Pennsylvania, somewhere outside of Philadelphia, but the look of the environment surrounding the titular cabin is much more Pine Barrens than Poconos. It’s this atmosphere that Shyamalan selected for his film, and it speaks both to the beauty of the Pine Barrens, as well as its mysteriousness.

The Sopranos — Season 3, Episode 11 “Pine Barrens”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest episodes of television ever made, The Sopranos’ “Pine Barrens” takes place almost entirely in the South Jersey wilderness, where characters Christopher (Michael Imperioli) and Paulie (Tony Sirico) attempt to dispose of a Russian gangster’s body. When it turns out the Russian is not actually dead, all hell breaks loose and our Jersey protagonists find themselves trapped in the freezing forest for hours.

This episode makes great use of the Pine Barrens’ reputation as an unofficial gangster graveyard. The Pine Barrens’ proximity to Philadelphia, Atlantic City, and New York City makes it a relatively easy drive for mobsters looking for an isolated spot to dispose of some evidence. While this Sopranos episode mostly plays like a dark comedy, the looming threat of being trapped in the woods overnight fills Christopher and Paulie with dread. Who knows what might be lurking out there in the darkness, dead or alive.

What We Do in the Shadows - Season 4, Episode 7 “Pine Barrens”

Without question, this episode from the FX series based on Taika Waititi’s mockumentary of the same name is the funniest entry on this list and the one that has the most fun with New Jersey lore. In this episode, vampires Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) come face-to-face with the New Jersey Devil itself. (What We Do in the Shadows’ writing team decided to make some crude but hilarious embellishments to the creature’s appearance.) Much like Knock at the Cabin, this episode utilizes the “isolated cabin in the woods” trope to great effect, in part because the Pine Barrens is the perfect setting for such stories. It seems like the show’s writers also realized that the physical description of the New Jersey Devil is more bizarre than terrifying, thus lending itself to some great comedy.

The Jinx - Season 1, Episode 3 “The Gangster’s Daughter”

In addition to being the home of the mythical Jersey Devil, the Pine Barrens is also the site of actual dug-up murder victims. It’s rumored to be the spot where Robert Durst disposed of his wife’s body after he allegedly killed her. This proposed scenario is discussed in Episode 3 of HBO’s incredible true crime docuseries The Jinx. The basis for this argument is that Durst was at a New Jersey motor lodge near the Pine Barrens a couple days after his wife’s disappearance. Regardless of the theories, the body of Kathie Durst has never been found, and the unsolved case remains another haunting Pine Barrens mystery.

The X-Files — Season 1, Episode 5 “The Jersey Devil”

With all due respect to The X-Files, an incredible and groundbreaking series that everyone should watch (superfans should also check out the X-Files museum in upstate New York), the show’s reinterpretation of the Jersey Devil myth was a bit lackluster. This episode came early in the show’s existence and most great episodes of Chris Carter’s series came later in its run, so this tiny slip-up can easily be forgiven. Despite the not-stellar quality of the episode itself, it speaks volumes that it only took 5 episodes for a show about the paranormal to explore the Jersey Devil myth. Aside from inspiring the name of a great hockey team, the Jersey Devil continues to loom large as one of America’s best-known cryptids, in part due to its inclusion in iconic shows like The X-Files.

The Last Broadcast

This found-footage horror film about a documentary filmmaker who goes out into the woods in search of the New Jersey Devil predates The Blair Witch Project but didn’t achieve anywhere near the same level of success. Nonetheless, it’s an innovative film that signaled the beginning of a new horror subgenre while also digging deep into Jersey lore.

The Barrens

This 2012 film starring Stephen Moyer and Mia Kirshner earns points for taking place almost entirely in the Pine Barrens. Although the Jersey Devil factors into this horror story, it’s more a film about psychological unraveling in the woods. It can’t be honestly said that The Barrens is an artistic triumph, but it’s one of the few real attempts at making an entire feature film about the Pine Barrens. Stories that try to make the Jersey Devil legitimately scary often struggle to pull it off, in part because a creature that allegedly looks like some sort of winged kangaroo-dog is not exactly the scariest looking or sounding thing in the world. But kudos to The Barrens for swinging for the fences and building upon the rich mythology of the Pine Barrens.