They’re on their way, and while they look absolutely terrifying in a newly released poster, the four antagonists from M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin claim they’re just trying to save the world from a horrific apocalyptic event. Adapted from the 2018 horror novel The Cabin at the End of the World, by Paul G. Tremblay, the Shyamalan penned, produced, and directed feature has revealed itself to be another thrilling ride from the king of twists.

The film will center around Andrew (Jonathan Groff) and Eric (Ben Aldridge), a couple who, along with their young adopted daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) travel to a remote cabin in the woods for a little R&R. Unfortunately for them, their trip will be anything but. While outside playing in the flowers and investigating the local bug life, Wen is approached by a bulking stranger who introduces himself as Leonard (Dave Bautista). Not immediately terrified by the situation, Wen talks to Leonard who reveals that he and three of his friends (Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn) need to make a difficult decision to save the world.

It’s around this time that the trio of haunting pals begin to make their way out of the tree-covered forest. Naturally, Wen runs back to the cabin to alert her dads, but the group follows, with weapons in hand. From there, as we’ve seen in the trailer, things take a turn for the worse with the intruders tying Andrew and Eric to chairs and making ominous threats about the end of the world being in their hands.

Image via Universal

Today’s poster is a nice blend of the serene cabin getaway and the terror that waits beyond the front door. Standing in a field of flowers, we see the four “friends” dressed very uniformly with long sleeve button-ups tucked into jeans. Another thing to notice in the way of similarities is the height and stature of each character. Minus Bautista, who’s known for his larger-than-life size, the three other intruders are around the same height with similar builds. Holding items that you’d find in a shed as their weapons, the quartet is seen with a fixed stare on the cabin. The top of the poster alludes to the big decision the group will be “forced” to make, reading, “Save Your Family Or Save Humanity. Make The Choice.”

Known for keeping audiences guessing before throwing in a didn’t-see-that-coming twist, we’re sure that Shyamalan has more than a few tricks up his sleeve for his latest feature. The movie was initially announced in October 2021, with the revered filmmaker making the announcement via Twitter. It will mark his second feature of a two-film partnership between his Blinding Edge Pictures and Universal Pictures.

You can see the poster for yourself below and keep scrolling to check out the film’s trailer. Knock at the Cabin breaks into theaters on February 3, 2023.