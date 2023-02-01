He has his fans and his detractors, but there's no denying that M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most consistent and unique horror/thriller filmmakers working in the industry today. From his celebrated modern classics like The Sixth Sense (1999) and Unbreakable (2000) to guilty pleasure cult favorites like The Happening (2008) and Old (2021), Shyamalan has cemented himself as an auteur filmmaker whose style of storytelling is unmistakable and consistently entertaining. He's also a director who never fails to do something a bit different with each film he makes while still inserting his signature style, and his next anticipated project appears to be no exception. Knock at the Cabin is another thrilling existential tale from the master of twists, and just like his most recent film Old, it will tell the story of a seemingly normal family vacation gone horribly wrong.

The film follows a family of three consisting of husbands Andrew (Jonathan Groff) and Eric (Ben Aldridge), as well as their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui), who have rented a cabin in the woods for a quick vacation getaway. If you've seen almost any horror movie ever, then you know going to a derelict cabin far from civilization is bound to yield terrifying results. The consequences this time come in the form of four strangers led by Leonard (Dave Bautista), who informs the innocent family that they have been chosen by a higher power to make a horrible decision to prevent the end of the world. Questions of whether this quest to prevent the apocalypse is genuine or is rooted in fantasy will have to be seen when the film releases, so to find out when and where Knock at the Cabin will be knocking on a door near you, here is exactly how to watch the latest film from M. Night Shyamalan.

The official plot synopsis for Knock at the Cabin reads as follows:

While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.

It was recently also confirmed that the film is an adaption of Paul Tremblay's novel The Cabin at the End of the World, but as with many adaptations, it will likely have various similarities and differences between the film and the source material.

Is Knock at the Cabin Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?

In order to see what's in store for M. Night Shyamalan's newest feature and the twists and turns that lie within it, audiences will need to head to the movie theater to see it on the big screen when it premieres. Leonard and his band of would-be doomsday preventers will come knocking on the door of a theater near you starting Friday, February 3, 2023. No plans for a streaming release have been made known just yet, but given that Knock at the Cabin is a Universal Pictures production, it's likely that the film will be available on Peacock if and when the film makes its debut on streaming adding to the streamers already impressive catalog of horror films.

For those who don't have Peacock yet, there are two main subscription plans: Premium and Premium+ (the service is also technically available free with ads but typically newer releases require a paid subscription). Premium costs $4.99 USD per month and offers access to the entire Peacock catalog of movies and shows as well as select live television events with limited ads. Premium+ costs $9.99 USD per month and offers all the benefits of the less expensive tier but with no ads and the ability to download titles to watch offline.

Watch the Trailer for Knock at the Cabin

The trailer for Knock at the Cabin introduces the family, with parents Andrew and Eric singing along with their daughter Wen together. It doesn't take long for Wen to come face-to-face with Leonard and his companions, and interestingly enough, the four antagonists seem to be genuinely remorseful of the actions they're about to commit. These aren't your run-of-the-mill horror movie slasher villains, but people who genuinely believe they've been told what to do to prevent the end of the world and are horrified by the prospects of what must be done to do so. What that unspeakable decision they charge the family with is still unknown, but whatever it is, it can't be good.

More Cabin Horror Films That You Can Watch Right Now

Friday the 13th (1980): One of the most recognizable horror franchises in history got its start in 1980, and though the series may be known for Jason Voorhees and his signature hockey mask, some not as familiar with the franchise may be surprised the Crystal Lake killer isn't as major a component for the first installment. Still, the original Friday film is an absolute blast of a horror film and one that an infinite number of movies in the genre were influenced by after it.

The Evil Dead (1981): Speaking of influential horror films that take place in a cabin, the genre was graced by Sam Raimi's (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) low-budget masterpiece with The Evil Dead. The film not only introduced the world to Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), one of the most beloved horror heroes of all time, but it also provides jaw-dropping special effects and a dry sense of humor to combat the demons summoned by the Book of the Dead.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011): There are a few films so good and so surprising that fans of them dare not give their friends even the most minor details, and The Cabin in the Woods is one of those films. The film follows five high school friends as they head to a derelict cabin to spend their vacation. That may sound generic, but The Cabin in the Woods is highly self-aware of its generic plot and is something of a satire on the genre as a whole, and it's a film that needs to be seen as blind as possible in order to get the full effect of one of the most refreshing and unique horror films in years.

