Just when Philadelphia 76ers point guard James Harden and filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan were settling down for some well-deserved rest and relaxation and a break from the bustling streets of Philadelphia, they received a surprise visitor. In a new TV spot to promote Shyamalan’s upcoming film, Knock at the Cabin, the duo is enjoying some ice-cold beverages and playing a game of chess set to the funky sounds of KC and The Sunshine Band when an ominous knock comes from their cabin door. Knowing how things of this nature typically go, The Sixth Sense director warns the basketball all-star not to answer the door.

But Harden just can’t help himself, carefully opening up the door to see who’s outside. Startled by who he finds, Harden screams as he spots his coach Doc Rivers standing on the porch. Rivers cheekily tells Harden that if he wants to watch a horror movie, he’ll be more than happy to show him one the next time he takes the court. Squeezing into a cozy spot on the couch in between Shyamalan and Harden, the 76ers coach says that he “must have missed the e-vite” before the ad cuts out.

Shyamalan’s highly anticipated horror thriller, Knock at the Cabin is set to arrive in theaters on February 3, 2023. The film will tell the story of two parents, Andrew (Jonathan Groff) and Eric (Ben Aldridge), who retreat to a quiet cabin in the woods alongside their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) to reconnect with each other in a peaceful setting. As one could guess from any horror movie set in the woods, the family doesn’t find the serenity that they're looking for with four intruders forcing their way into the forested oasis. Tasked with the job of putting an end to the apocalypse, Leonard (Dave Bautista), Redmond (Rupert Grint), Adriane (Nikki Amuka-Bird), and Sabrina (Abby Quinnas) explain that the family will need to sacrifice one of their own to meet their demands. As we’ve seen in trailers and images, what happens next is a claustrophobic scare fest with jump-scares oozing out of the woodwork.

Directed and penned by Shyamalan, the film will be his latest since 2021’s Old. With Shyamalan’s background of creating some of the most talked about twists in cinematic history, we can certainly expect at least one in Knock at the Cabin. A recently released featurette took viewers on a deep dive into the mind of the filmmaker, during which he revealed that he was attempting to make the story larger-than-life while keeping things within the confines of the wooded cabin.

Check out the new TV spot below and decide if you’re going to answer the tap at the door when Knock at the Cabin crashes into theaters on February 3.