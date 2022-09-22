Universal has released the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's horror mystery film Knock at the Cabin, set to adapt Paul Tremblay’s hit novel The Cabin at the End of the World. The trailer was unveiled at midnight in Pacific Time, a playful release strategy connected to the filmmaker’s name.

The trailer introduces us to the titular cabin, a home built from wood and cut from the rest of the world by a forest that extends beyond the horizon. In this horror-themed home, a family decides to spend their vacation, enjoying their time together away from civilization. In the trailer, fathers Andrew (Jonathan Groff) and Eric (Ben Aldridge) don’t take long to jump in a clear-water lake with their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui), hoping to leave all their troubles behind. However, what should be a peaceful and relaxing time soon become a nightmare when a group of strangers shows up at the cabin.

Named Redmond (Rupert Grint), Leonard (Dave Bautista), Sabrina (Abby Quinn), and Adriane (Nikki Amuka-Bird), the strangers restrain the family and make a disturbing revelation. The apocalypse is about to happen and to prevent the end of the world, one of the family members needs to be killed by the others. It’s up to the family to choose who’ll be the victim, a decision no one is ready to make.

Image via Universal

The first trailer of Knock at the Cabin shows how the movie will follow the same narrative as Tremblay’s original book. Appearances can be deceiving, however, as Shyamalan likes to add an unexpected twist to any film he develops. So, we can start making bets on what weird revelation is hidden at the end of Knock at the Cabin.

Even without a plot twist, Knock at the Cabin promises to be a nerve-wracking thriller well-worth watching. First, the new trailer pays homage to the classic home invasion subgenre, with the family trying to prevent the four strangers from breaking into their home. Besides that, choosing which loved one you would sacrifice to get everyone else out of this dire situation is just pure psychological horror. Yorgos Lanthimos explored the same conundrum in 2017’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and we are all still traumatized by that movie. Love or hate him, Shyamalan is always ready to risk everything when making a film, and we can’t stop being intrigued to see what he’ll do with such a rich premise.

Knock at the Cabin is scheduled to be released on February 3, 2023. Check out the new trailer below.