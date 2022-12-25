What will you do if someone comes knocking on your door one day and asks you to sacrifice a member of your family in order to save the world from the apocalypse? Would you believe them, or would you do everything in your power to save your family from the strangers who appear to be asking the impossible? That's the question posed by the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint as four armed strangers who hold a family of three hostage until they make the ultimate sacrifice.

Based on Paul Tremblay's 2018 horror novel, The Cabin at the End of the World, the upcoming film will take place in a remote cabin, with Andrew (Jonathan Groff) and Eric (Ben Aldridge) spending a vacation with their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui). However, during their family vacation away from the city, four strangers knock on their cabin door, demanding an unimaginable choice to counteract the end of the world by choosing who among the three of them can be sacrificed. No one is allowed to leave until they make a decision, and every no they give the four strangers would result in the deaths of hundreds of people, as Leonard—played by Bautista—described it. The family must now decide whether they want to save their family or choose the unthinkable.

Shyamalan has a string of well-received thriller films under his belt and is a well-known figure in the genre, with films that have been ingrained in pop culture forever, including The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, The Visit, Split, and Glass, among other films Shyamalan wrote and directed himself. If Shyamalan's body of work has taught us anything, it's that nothing ends without a surprising twist. Knock at the Cabin is the director's second film to receive an R-rating, and with an impressive trailer and an ensemble cast, it appears likely that the upcoming film will enjoy commercial success similar to Shyamalan's previous projects.

Knock at the Cabin appears to be another home invasion film we've already seen over the decades, such as Inside, The Strangers, You're Next, and Hush. But with Shyamalan at the helm, we can expect more than just a violent bloodbath. And, by any means, we're all here for the ending. Apart from directing, Shyamalan also produced the film alongside Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan, with Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox executive producing.

So, if placed in a similar situation, "will you make a choice?" You can answer that yourself by watching the trailer below before Knock at the Cabin knocks on theater doors on February 3, 2023:

