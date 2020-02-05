30+ Images Show off the Knott’s Peanuts Celebration Festivities at Knott’s Berry Farm

The Knott’s Peanuts Celebration, held on weekends (as well as the extra dates of February 10th, 14th and 17th) through March 1st at Knott’s Berry Farm, invites guests to step into the iconic world of the Charles M. Schulz comic strips, as the beloved Peanuts characters take over the theme park with special activities, live entertainment, themed food, and festive merchandise offerings. This limited time event is for all ages, but is especially geared toward family-friendly fun, with interactive character experiences and Peanuts inspired décor.

There are some especially entertaining character live shows, including the brand-new “Happiness Is . . .” (Calico Mine Stage – daytime), “Space Beagle” (Camp Snooper Theater) and “Woodstock’s Music Festival” (Calico Mine Stage – nighttime), which you can check out throughout your day in the park. The simple staging of the shows really helps to keep the main focus on dancing, singing, laughs, light-hearted silliness, and celebratory fun.

If you want to interact even further with the characters themselves, there are photo opportunities and interactions at the main entrance on your way to Camp Snoopy, at the Livery Stable which has been renamed Pigpen’s Pig Pen, and at Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree in Calico Park. And if you want a literal bird’s-eye view of the festivities, you can grab a seat on Woodstock’s nest, as you slowly rotate over the entire Peanuts Celebration.

Very important to any theme park festival are the seasonal food offerings that are made available for a limited time, and the Peanuts Celebration takes fair style food to a whole new level. The highlight of the event is the Dilly Dill Dog (available at Strictly on a Stick), which is a corn dog made with dill pickle, hot dog and corn batter, that’s big enough to give an entire family a taste, with other notable items including a Dog House Brownie (brownie with vanilla bean Bavarian cream and a white chocolate truffle on top), the Everything But the Kitchen Sink Cookie (a sugar cookie topped with marshmallows, chocolate chips, crushed peanuts, Reese’s Pieces and chocolate drizzle), and a PB&J Deep Fried Sandwich (deep-fried in funnel cake batter). There are also a variety of hot dogs, burgers, pizza, fries and other sides, as well as an array of desserts, some of which are clearly meant to be shared. My own personal favorite were the Charlie Brown macarons (available at Ghost Town Bakery / Grand Bakery), which are appropriately themed to match Charlie Brown’s yellow and black t-shirt and with a Nutella filling.

And before you head out from your day of Peanuts-filled fun, you can always pick up a t-shirt or plush as a reminder of your time at the Knott’s Peanuts Celebration.

You can pick up single-day tickets and season passes before you go at: http://www.knotts.com/tickets-passes. Check out more images below: