Audiences can check out Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Keaton’s (Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) latest crime thriller from the comfort of their own home, as Lionsgate has announced that Knox Goes Away is heading to digital, DVD, and Blu-ray. The film will be available to rent and buy on digital platforms on May 21 for $5.99 and $14.99 USD, respectively, followed by a physical media release on May 28 for $24.99.

The film centers on John "Aristotle" Knox, a contract killer who has recently been diagnosed with a rare, rapidly evolving form of dementia. With little time left, he is given the chance to redeem himself by embarking on a thrilling journey to rescue his estranged son. The movie premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival before receiving a theatrical release in limited markets earlier this year on March 15. The movie received moderately positive reviews from critics, earning a 61% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83% audience score. Now, with the film reaching a wider audience domestically on VOD, viewers can embark on the thrills of Keaton’s latest performance.

Keaton stars in the film as Knox alongside a star-studded cast that includes Academy Award winners Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman) and Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River), alongside James Marsden (Westworld). The film also features the appearance of Suzy Nakamura, John Hoogenakker, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon, Lela Loren, and Dennis Dugan. Alongside starring in the lead role, Keaton also serves as the director of the film, which is written by Gregory Poirier. Trevor Matthews produced the project alongside Nick Gordon, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, and Keaton.

'Knox Goes Away' is Michael Keaton's Latest Directorial Effort

Knox Goes Away serves as the second directorial effort from Keaton, who previously directed the 2008 movie The Merry Gentleman, which he also starred in. But there will soon be more exciting projects that will star the acclaimed actor this year, as he will also be making his long-awaited return to the role of Beetlejuice in the upcoming sequel, simply titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Additionally, the actor is also set to star in Goodrich, an upcoming comedy film directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer. Until then, audiences can experience a thrilling journey to redemption when Knox Goes Away hits shelves later this month.

Knox Goes Away debuts on digital platforms on May 21 and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 28.