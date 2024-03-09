Not only is entertainment industry icon Michael Keaton starring in a new action-thriller, he'll also be directing one with the star-studded high-concept drama Knox Goes Away. This marks the first time that the star behind Beetlejuice, Batman, and more has directed a feature film since the 2008 crime-drama, The Merry Gentleman. Keaton also stars in that film as a struggling assassin, so it's interesting that Knox Goes Away appears to be following a similar general concept.

Keaton's sophomore directorial feature sees him star as another hitman who is seen by himself and his peers as one of the best in his field. His career as a contract killer is jeopardized when John Knox (Michael Keaton) is diagnosed with an exceedingly rare form of dementia, giving him only a few weeks until the condition consumes his overall health. With limited time and his memory fading away, Knox starts to make proper arrangements. One of those arrangements is making things right with his son Miles (James Marsden), who has gotten into some trouble of his own.

With a great concept and a reputable cast and crew, Know Goes Away is primed to get some decent attention once it hits theaters. To learn more about Keaton's ambitious project, and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Knox Goes Away.

When is 'Knox Goes Away' Coming Out?

John Knox's physical and psychological battles begin when Knox Goes Away premieres on Friday, March 15, 2024. This comes after the film's festival premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2023.

Where Can You Watch 'Knox Goes Away'?

Knox Goes Away will be released exclusively in theaters this mid-March. This will place Knox Goes Away up against a somewhat quiet weekend in an absolutely packed month for movies. On the same date, the film we be opening against the Mark Wahlberg-led sports biopic Arthur the King, the satirical comedy The American Society of Magical Negroes, and more.

Does 'Knox Goes Away' Have a Trailer?

The main trailer for Knox Goes Away introduces how John Knox's world of assassination starts to fade from view. Where he was once a remarkably skilled assassin, lapses in his memory lead Knox to get a medical checkup. His doctor informs Knox that he has a rare form of dementia and that he likely only has a few weeks left to live. As Knox's condition worsens, his son Miles arrives at his doorstep, and Knox doesn't even recognize him at first. Miles explains that he's accidentally killed a man and needs his father's help. Still, this task of protecting his family will be a challenging one, given Knox's pre-existing medical condition.

Who Stars in 'Knox Goes Away'?

In front of and behind the camera is Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton, playing the titular role of John Knox. Keaton's long and prestigious career requires no introduction, as the acclaimed actor's long career has been attached to a wealth of legendary projects. The universally renowned actor has been prominently featured in everything from crowd-pleasing blockbusters like Batman and Spider-Man: Homecoming all the way to Oscar-winning masterpieces like Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance and Spotlight.

Keaton isn't the only major star attached to Knox Goes Away, as the film also features two Academy Award winners. The first is Hollywood legend Al Pacino - the instrumental leading star best known for The Godfather trilogy, Dog Day Afternoon, The Irishman, and more. Another Oscar-winner involved is Marcia Gay Harden of Mystic River and Pollock fame. Also in the mix are X-Men franchise star James Marsden, Cold War star Joanna Kulig, and The Continental: From the World of John Wick star Ray McKinnon.

Other names attached to the cast of Knox Goes Away are Lela Loren (Power), Suzy Nakamura (Dead to Me), Dennis Dugan (Happy Gilmore), Chad Donella (Final Destination), John Hoogenakker (Dopesick), Jay Paulson (Catch-22), and Benita Krista Nall (Bel-Air).

What Is 'Knox Goes Away' About?

The official plot synopsis of Knox Goes Away reads as follows:

"When a contract killer has a rapidly evolving form of dementia, he is offered an opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of the adult son with whom he had been estranged."

Who Is Making 'Knox Goes Away'?

In addition to starring in Knox Goes Away, Michael Keaton also directed the film. The last time that Keaton starred in and directed a movie was The Merry Gentleman in 2008. The screenplay for Knox Goes Away was penned by National Treasure: Book of Secrets writer Gregory Poirier.

Also attached to the crew of Knox Goes Away are composer Alex Heffes (State of Play), cinematographer Marshall Adams (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), editor Jessica Hernández (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), production designer William Arnold (Crazy, Stupid, Love.), and art director Glen Hall (The Alienist).

Other Michael Keaton Thrillers You Can Watch Right Now

'The Merry Gentleman' (2008)

Michael Keaton's directorial debut, The Merry Gentleman, shows the thankless life of a contract killer. Struggling with severe depression, Keaton's character of Frank Logan is having a lonely holiday season. That suddenly changes when he ends up befriending his neighbor Kate (Kelly McDonald), who is also experiencing her own challenges as she is actively escaping an abusive relationship. The Merry Gentleman is available to stream on Peacock.

'American Assassin' (2017)

A classic modern revenge story, American Assassin showcases how an average person suddenly becomes a deadly killer. Mitch Rapp's (Dylan O'Brien) life is fundamentally changed when his girlfriend is murdered in a heinous terrorist attack. Desperate to find those responsible, Rapp enlists in a shadowy CIA program where he and others are trained to become experts in espionage by veteran operative Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). American Assassin is available to stream on Netflix.

'The Protégé' (2021)

From the director of Casino Royale, Martin Campbell, The Protégé is another revenge story where a woman seeks to avenge her slain mentor. Anna (Maggie Q), an expert assassin, has spent virtually her whole life studying under her mentor Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), who is seemingly killed in front of her eyes. This begins a war of attrition for Anna, leading to another assassin named Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) being brought in, kickstarting a complicated relationship between the two. The Protégé is available to stream on Peacock.

