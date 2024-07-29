The Big Picture Michael Keaton directs and stars in crime-thriller Knox Goes Away, showcasing his talent behind and in front of the camera.

Keaton's character, John Knox, a retired hitman with dementia, must save his estranged son in a race against time.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Al Pacino, Joanna Kulig, and James Marsden in thrilling performances.

On our list of “actors who we’d like to have a beer with,” Michael Keaton is pretty close to the top. The legendary star not only undoubtedly has some insane stories to tell about his time in the industry working with a multitude of famously eccentric names, but he also just seems like the kind of guy who you could sit down with at a dive bar and order the beer and shot special and have a good heart-to-heart. Along with the likes of Nicolas Cage and Jeff Goldblum, we’d consider Keaton to be a national treasure, which is why we’re thrilled to see his latest directorial effort, Knox Goes Away, is currently sitting at the #1 spot at Max.

Holding onto a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, there’s a lot to like about the crime thriller in which Keaton also stars. The movie also features leading performances from James Marsden (Jury Duty), Suzy Nakamura (Dead to Me), Joanna Kulig (She Came to Me), Ray McKinnon (Sons of Anarchy), Al Pacino (The Godfather), John Hoogenakker (Waco: The Aftermath), and more.

Keaton’s John Knox is ready to retire from the game - the game being contract killing. He based his life on taking the lives of others, but now he’s ready to enjoy his twilight years doing things that normal people do, like crocheting or whatever. But, the cruel twists of life aren’t quite done with Knox yet, as he’s diagnosed with a rapid case of dementia. To make matters worse, his adult son is in some trouble with the worst kinds of people, forcing Knox to snap into action, pick up his gun, and get back to work even as his memory fails him. Not only does the movie feature Keaton as a hired killer, but it also puts Pacino back to his criminal drama roots as well.

Michael Keaton’s Filmmaking Background

Knox Goes Away isn’t the first time that Keaton’s stepped behind the camera to take a swing at forming a creative vision. Sure, some time has passed between 2009’s neo-noir flick The Merry Gentleman and his new crime thriller, but some might say that directing is like riding a bike — especially when your main character in both projects (whom you’re also playing) is a hit man. We’re seeing a theme building here.

Beyond his appearance in Knox Goes Away, the Keaton fandom is dying with anticipation day after day for the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which puts the actor back in the role of the grubby little demon in a sequel more than three decades in the making. Reunited with his old pals Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, as well as some new-to-the-story faces like Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux, Keaton dons his black and white suit all over again when the film slithers into cinemas on September 6.

Check out Keaton in all of his hitman glory as Knox Goes Away is now streaming on Max.

