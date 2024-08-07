The Big Picture Michael Keaton's film Knox Goes Away offers a sensitive exploration of an aging hitman grappling with dementia and family drama.

The movie defies action thriller norms by delving into complex emotions and relationships, rather than focusing solely on violence.

Keaton's directorial efforts in Knox Goes Away showcase his range as a filmmaker, combining dark comedy, family drama, and action elements.

There aren’t many actors working today who have managed to reinvent their careers as many times as Michael Keaton has. Despite starting off as a scene-stealing comedic star in classic 1980s films like Mr. Mom and Night Shift, Keaton finally hit his groove when his collaborations with Tim Burton allowed him to be as weird as possible. Batman and Beetlejuice are films that wouldn’t have worked with any other actor, and Keaton has managed to remind the world of his acting talents in recent years by appearing in the Best Picture winners Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and Spotlight. Although versatility and spontaneity are what make him so exciting, Keaton proved in his most recent directorial effort, Knox Goes Away, that he has always been an icon of the action genre.

Those expecting a standard “shoot ‘em up” action thriller may walk away from Knox Goes Away a little bit disappointed; the film is less aimed at topping the body count of Taken or John Wick, and more aimed at exploring the psychology of an aging career criminal who has to reconsider his entire life’s work as he approaches the end of his career. In the same way that Clint Eastwood deconstructed the mythology around Western cinema with Unforgiven, Keaton reflects on the history of caper and con man movies with his sensitive direction of Knox Goes Away. Although it's a film packed with some shocking moments of violence and surprising plot twists, the most powerful moment in Knox Goes Away showed Keaton crafting an intimate relationship between a father and son.

What Is ‘Knox Goes Away’ About?

Knox Goes Away centers on a veteran contract killer who discovers that he has a fast-moving form of dementia that will slowly begin eroding his memories. John Knox (Keaton) realizes that the only way to move forward with his life is to quickly cash out and leave the business, but his partner Thomas Muncie (Roy McKinnon) convinces him to do “one last job” that will allow him to end his career on a high note. While Knox is trepidatious about whether he still has it in him to pull off another dangerous assassination, he’s met with a completely different issue when he reconnects with his son, Miles (James Marsden). While the two have had their issues in the past, Miles comes to his father with a desperate plea for help; after discovering that his daughter was raped, Miles took it upon himself to pull off a risky mission of revenge. As it turns out, revenge was the easy part; Miles now looks to his father to help him cover up his actions and avoid the spotlight of a police investigation.

Knox’s reaction to the surprising news allows Keaton to explore the character’s backstory without ever spelling it out directly to the audience. Although the viewer may have had doubts about his brutality based on the opening scene, in which Knox clumsily kills an extra target in the midst of an assassination, it’s evident from his encounter with Miles that he still knows how to quickly cover up the situation. It’s a rather dark moment, as even with his fading memory, Knox is able to quickly provide Miles with a set of procedures that could mask the evidence. Knox acts with such efficiency that he never has time to assess the ethically compromising component of the situation; he is essentially just acting as a hired hand and seems to have no emotional investment in the rape of his grandchild. Keaton is able to deftly reveal to the audience that despite his vulnerabilities, Knox is not a traditional film hero by any stretch of the imagination.

‘Knox Goes Away’ Is a Sensitive Depiction of Illness

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Knox’s first encounter with Miles is the clearest indication of how severe his dementia is. Although it's clearly been many years since the two have spoken, Knox has no idea who Miles is; it's rather heartbreaking that he still knows the ins and outs of how to perform a contract killing, yet cannot recognize the face of the son that he helped raise. Miles’ comments seem to indicate that the two had some past grievances with each other, and may have been estranged due to a more serious argument in the past. Miles is trying to reach out to his father and help wound the mistakes that were made, but Knox no longer has the capacity to understand why this is so significant. Keaton helps mask the killing with terrifying swiftness, but it's evident that Knox is himself terrified of what he can no longer remember.

The first interaction between Keaton and Marsden serves as the skeleton key to understanding the relationship between Knox and Miles. Later on in the film, it's revealed that Miles is himself a failing father who acted out on his own without considering the effect that it had on his family; it’s not hard to draw a line of comparison with Knox, who likely did the same thing to Miles and his mother when he was growing up. The scene also works as an odd passing of the torch from one great character actor to another; like Keaton, Marsden is a versatile movie star who often picks unusual character parts that reveal his range as an actor.

‘Knox Goes Away’ Is a Step Forward for Michael Keaton as a Director

Close

While he previously helmed the underrated neo-noir thriller The Merry Gentlemen, Knox Goes Away represents a major advancement in Keaton’s skills as a filmmaker. The film is at times unreasonably bleak, yet still manages to incorporate the type of dark comedy that Keaton is best known for. Part family drama, part existential thriller, and part action spectacle, Knox Goes Away is a unique blend of genres that only Keaton may have been capable of bringing to life.

Knox Goes Away is streaming on Max in the United States.

Watch on Max