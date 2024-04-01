The Big Picture Keaton's new film Knox Goes Away features an exclusive clip with Michael Keaton and Al Pacino discussing dementia and the consequences of a hitman's past.

The crime flick marks Keaton's second directorial venture, highlighting his titular hitman's race against time and his struggle with memory loss.

Alongside Keaton and Pacino, the star-studded cast of Knox Goes Away includes James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, and more.

Legends are chatting with legends in an exclusive-to-Collider clip for Michael Keaton’s new film, Knox Goes Away. The sneak peek sees Keaton’s titular character and hitman, John Knox, explaining his newly diagnosed case of dementia to Al Pacino’s Xavier. The disease is moving quickly, Knox says, as Xavier tries to wrap his head around what his friend and coworker is telling him. While he says that he “knows” about all the murders he’s committed throughout his career, Knox says that he doesn’t fully remember them - something that his pal says he should be grateful for.

Along with starring in Knox Goes Away, the crime flick also serves as the Academy Award nominee’s second dip into filmmaking, following his feature-length directorial debut with 2009’s The Merry Gentleman. The upcoming project sees Keaton’s titular hitman racing against the clock to make things right with the world before his dementia diagnosis completely consumes his life. There are plenty of deadly bumps along the way, but Knox is determined to save his son (James Marsden) and outrun the law to live out the rest of his life in peace.

Along with Keaton and Marsden, the latter of whom plays Knox’s beloved son, Miles, the Birdman star’s newest vehicle also features performances from Ray McKinnon (Deadwood), Marcia Gay Harden (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Joanna Kulig (Cold War), Suzy Nakamura (Dead to Me), Chad Donella (Final Destination), Lela Loren (Power), Dennis Dugan (Happy Gilmore), Benita Krista Nall (Bel-Air), John Hoogenakker (Dopesick), and Jay Paulson (Catch-22).

What Else Has Michael Keaton Been Up To?

Close

Serving as both the leading man and director is bound to make anyone tired, but it didn’t slow Keaton down one bit as the actor will soon reprise his role as the titular grubby ghoul in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. We recently received the first trailer for the spooky sequel, which finally foreshadowed more of the plot for the film and also sees Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara reprising their roles from the original 1988 Tim Burton-helmed flick alongside newbies including Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, Jenna Ortega, and Monica Bellucci.

You can check out our exclusive Knox Goes Away clip below and catch it in theaters on March 15, or On Demand on April 5. In the meantime, read up on everything we know about Keaton’s latest gig in our all-encompassing guide.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Knox Goes Away When a contract killer has a rapidly evolving form of dementia, he is offered an opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of the adult son with whom he had been estranged. Release Date March 15, 2024 Director Michael Keaton Cast Michael Keaton , Marcia Gay Harden , James Marsden Al Pacino , Joanna Kulig Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Gregory Poirier Distributor(s) Saban Films

Find Tickets Now