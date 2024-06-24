The Big Picture Knuckles, starring Idris Elba, is coming to Blu-Ray with bonus features and a limited edition Steelbook.

Set between Sonic 2 and 3, the series follows Knuckles on a self-discovery journey training an Earthling for a bowling tournament.

Hailed for its humor and action, Knuckles has broken records on Paramount+ and boasts a star-studded voice cast including Elba.

Sonic fans head up, Knuckles the complete miniseries is coming to Blu-Ray and a limited edition Steelbook, Paramount has announced. The live action-animated series led by Idris Elba and created by John Whittington and Toby Ascher won fans’ hearts upon its premiere on the streaming service as it expands the cinematic world of fan-favorite Sonic the Hedgehog. It’s hilarious and fun and will make a perfect addition to any fan's collection.

The Blu-ray comes with a lot of additional content including featurettes like “Meet the Cast,” “Working with Knuckles,” “Cast Impressions” and more to give fans a behind-the-scenes taste as well as elaborate on the journey of the cast and crew, of bringing the iconic character and its world to the small screen. Furthermore, the collection includes every episode along with an exclusive gag reel.

What’s ‘Knuckles’ About?

Image via Paramount+

Set between the events of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 the miniseries takes its titular character on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery. While struggling to adjust to Earthly life Knuckles takes on Wade Whipple as his apprentice, training him in the ways of the Echidna warriors to help him prepare for a bowling tournament. During their journey, chaos ensues as Knuckles is pursued by a former agent of Dr. Robotnik and Wade reunites with his mother and sister.

The miniseries broke many records for Paramount+ including becoming its most-watched kids-and-family title ever. Full of Easter eggs and connecting threads, Knuckles has a 75 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes making it a fun watch for fans and critics alike. The series has been hailed for its deep dive into the Sonic universe, its humor, slick action sequences and compelling performances.

The voice cast includes Elba as Knuckles, Adam Pally as Wade, Julian Barratt as Jack, Christopher Lloyd as Pachacamac, Rory McCann as The Buyer, Scott Mescudi as Mason, Ellie Taylor as Willoughby, Alice Tregonning as Susie, Stockard Channing as Wendy, Edi Patterson as Wanda, Cary Elwes as Pistol, Rob Huebel as Dylan and Paul Scheer as Gary. Also making appearances are Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails and Tika Sumpter as Maddie.

The team behind Knuckles is full of compelling talents like Sonic film director Jeff Fowler, who helmed the pilot. The series is written by James Madejski, Brian Schacter, and John Whittington. The series is executive produced by Elba, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Jeff Fowler, John Whittington, Haruki Satomi, Shuji Utsumi and Toru Nakahara.

Knuckles will arrive on Blu-Ray and limited edition Steelbook on September 10. It is also available on Paramount+ for streaming.