Sonic The Hedgehog spinoff series, Knuckles has stacked up more stars to bring to live-action its beloved characters for the first time ever in the franchise's history. British actor Cary Elwes (Robin Hood: Men in Tights) and Emmy-winning American actor, Christopher Lloyd (Taxi) are among the latest set of A-list talents added to the series, Variety reports. Announced alongside them are Paul Scheer (Veep), Rob Huebel (Bob’s Burgers), and Stockard Channing (The West Wing). They all join previously announced Idris Elba and Adam Pally who both return to reprise respective roles as Knuckles and deputy sheriff Wade Whipple from the films.

Filming for the series which kicked off in April in London is now in full swing, however, details for most of the characters remain unknown. Knuckles is being tailored as a miniseries will that will center on the super-powered hand-throwing Knuckles first introduced in the second installment, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. As the star protagonist of the series, Knuckles will set out on a journey of self-discovery as he takes Wade under his wing as his protégé to teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Knuckles was first announced to be in development in February 2022 and will be set after the events of the previous movie and will potentially tie into the events of the upcoming installment, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 scheduled to drop on December 20, 2024. In addition to Elba and Pally, Tika Sumpter from the films, will also return to reprise her role. Recurring cast members include Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, with Rory McCann appearing in a guest capacity.

Image via CBS

When Is Knuckles Releasing?

The placement of Knuckles' timeline between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sparked speculation that the series' release might coincide with the latter's December 2024 release. However, fans can rejoice as Paramount has revealed that the series will drop much sooner. The streamer teases that Knuckles is scheduled to premiere on its platform before the year ends.

Knuckles Brings Back The Creative Team Behind The Films

Not only are some beloved Sonic stars returning, but the entire creative team has also joined forces once again. Spearheading the project is John Whittington, who contributed to the screenplay of the second film and now takes the helm as the head writer. Whittington who wrote the pilot episode leads the writing team comprising Brian Schacter and James Madejski. Jeff Fowler who directed both films also directs the pilot episode with Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker to direct subsequent episodes. Fowler additionally serves as executive producer alongside Elba, Whittington, Neal H. Moritz, and Toby Ascher.

Knuckles will release on Paramount+ later this year.