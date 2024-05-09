Everyone's favorite echidna clearly doesn't need your power, as Knuckles (Idris Elba) will be getting his very own series this April. The third member of Sonic's (Ben Schwartz) trio of friends, Knuckles, made his grand debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, where he initially began as a warrior enemy that sought to destroy Sonic. His thirst for violence is tamed once Knuckles gets to know Sonic and his companions, leading him to start a brand-new life on Earth. Apart from learning how to play baseball, Knuckle's new life has been a mystery until now.

Knuckles is set to send the titular villain-turned-hero on a new adventure, aiming to bridge the game between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3. An adventure that will bring back several familiar allies while also introducing all-new mysterious villains. To find out who returns for the anticipated spin-off and who is joining the Sonic the Hedgehog universe for the very first time, here is our cast and character guide for Knuckles.

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

Hijack star Idris Elba returns as Knuckles the Echidna, which is great news given the acclaimed actor's fan-favorite portrayal of the character in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Elba's career beyond the Sonic the Hedgehog films requires no introduction, as he's been a part of Zootopia, the Thor franchise, and more. The Sonic franchise is a video game series first and foremost, so it's fitting that he made a big splash in that industry as well with Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Knuckles the Echidna could almost be referred to as the Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) of the Sonic universe. He has a tendency to take everything literally and is still learning about basic emotions beyond pride, honor, and anger. All three of those emotions were at the forefront of his mind as he searched for the blue hedgehog known as Sonic, as Sonic's adoptive mother, Longclaw (Donna Jay Fulks), is an ancient enemy of his Echidna clan. Knuckles' search for Sonic eventually leads him to cross paths with the exiled Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), and the two team up to find their mutual foe as well as find the elusive Master Emerald. Knuckles and Sonic soon cross paths over several battles. The more they fight, the more Knuckles is perplexed by his ancient enemy's kind heart and rambunctious attitude. It becomes abundantly clear to Knuckles that Robotnik is the real enemy and soon starts a strong friendship with Sonic and Sonic's other new friend Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey).

Knuckles picks up where Sonic the Hedghog 2 left off, where Knuckles is still adjusting to a peaceful yet less exciting time on Earth. Living in Green Hills with Sonic, Tails, and the rest of their human companions, Knuckles decides to befriend Deputy Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) and train him in the ways of the warrior. They'll need all the training they can get when an all-new evil inventor sets his sights on Knuckles and his immense power.

Adam Pally as Deputy Wade Whipple

Image via Paramount+

Knuckles isn't the only supporting character who will be greatly expanded upon in the upcoming show, as Happy Endings star Adam Pally is set to reprise his role as Deputy Wade Whipple.

Wade is very much a comic relief character in the first two Sonic the Hedgehog films. He's one of the few police officers in the quiet town of Green Hills, usually doing his best to assist his partner and friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Still, per Wade's own admission in the trailer for Knuckles, nobody in the town ever takes him seriously. That's something that Knuckles hopes to change when he decides to train Wade in the tenets of the Echidna Warrior.

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

Close

While Knuckles and Wade are in the spotlight, prolific voice actor and Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwrartz will be reprising his role as the world-famous blue blur, Sonic the Hedgehog. Despite a rough start for the franchise following the infamous "Ugly Sonic" design the movie almost had, Schwartz portrayal of the prolific video game character has since become universaally praised by fans.

Sonic's journey began as a child on a world far away from Earth. Due to him being born with incredible and unexplainable powers, Sonic's adoptive mother, Longclaw, had him escape to Earth after an attack from an echidna clan. There, he lived alone until he formed a surprising friendship with Tom Wachowski. He also gets the attention of Dr. Robotnik - a deranged mad scientist who becomes obsessed with harnessing Sonic's power. With the help of Tom and his wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter), they succeed in banishing Robotnik to a mushroom-infested planet.

Robotnik returned for revenge in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is where Sonic also met Tails and Knuckles for the very first time. The three succeed in stopping Robotnik from obtaining the Master Emerald, thus starting a close and unbreakable bond between them. They'll definitely need to preserve that bond for when Robotnik returns in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 along with a certain "shadowy" ally.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails the Fox

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tails is a unique member of the Sonic trio, as he is the only character in the films and upcoming show that is voiced by the same person who voices him in the games. Colleen O'Shaughnessey has been voicing Tails since 2014's Sonic Boom: The Rise of Lyric and has voiced other roles in the Sonic games even longer than that.

A brilliant inventor, Tails sought Sonic out in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to warn him about Knuckles. Growing up, Tails never had too many friends, but that finally changes when he meets Sonic. Together, along with an eventually reformed Knuckles, they become some of the greatest heroes Earth has ever seen.

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Image via Prime Video

The last returning cast member (that we know of) coming back for Knuckles is The Haves and Have Nots star Tika Sumpter, playing Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles technical guardian, Maddie.

Just like her husband, Tom, Maddie was just as surprised to discover the existence of a talking anthropomorphic hedgehog. She's even more surprised to learn about Tails and Knuckles, and yet, she and Tom take them in with open arms. Still, Maddie is still adjusting to Knuckles lack on knowledge on Earth, especially when he turns her living room into a gladiator pit.

Cary Elwes as Pistol Pete Whipple

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Princess Bride and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning star Cary Elwes is joining the Sonic the Hedgehog universe as an all-new character.

Named Pistol Pete Whipple, Elwes' character is presumably a relative of Wade Whipple. In an interview with Collider, Elwes said his character is a bowling fanatic and was a lot of fun to play.

Rory McCann, Kid Cudi, and Ellie Taylor as TBD Villains

Close

We know that Jim Carery will be returning as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but Knuckles will be facing three brand-new villains in the new show. The leader is a former pupil of Robotnik played by Game of Thrones alum Rorry McCann, who hopes to follow in his mentor's footsteps by harnessing Knuckles' power. To do this, he enlists the help of two mysterious agents, one played by Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor and the other played by Entergalactic star and musician Kid Cudi.

Christopher Lloyd, Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Rob Huebel, and Paul Scheer as TBD

Close

The rest of the star-studded cast of Knuckles is yet to be determined as of this writing and includes:

Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future)

(Back to the Future) Edi Patterson (Knives Out)

(Knives Out) Julian Barratt (Extraordinary)

(Extraordinary) Rob Huebel (Bob's Burgers)

(Bob's Burgers) Paul Scheer (Star Trek: Lower Decks)

Knuckles premiered exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, April 26th, 2024.

