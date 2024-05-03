Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Knuckles.

The Big Picture Knuckles mentors Wade to embrace Echidna warrior ways, leading to a heartwarming showdown with his estranged father in a bowling tournament.

The Knuckles series culminates in a battle against corrupt G.U.N. agents and the nefarious Buyer, with Wade stepping up to help Knuckles defeat the villains.

In the end, Knuckles finds a new home on Earth and forges a close friendship with Wade.

Picking up after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the Knuckles limited series continues the adventures of everyone's favorite Echidna warrior. In the new limited series, Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Deputy Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) embark on a warrior's journey as Knuckles seeks to teach Wade the ways of the Echidna Warrior tribe to ensure the survival of the tribe's traditions. Wade and Knuckles are a rather odd and mismatched duo, yet they learn quite a bit from each other during their comedic road trip across the country. Knuckles seeks to make Whipple into his warrior disciple, while Whipple helps Knuckles unwind a bit and learn about life on Earth. Together, the two heroes face rogue G.U.N. agents, Wade's estranged father, bounty hunters, and a mad scientist who used to work for Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). It's time to unpack the ending of the Knuckles limited series.

Knuckles Knuckles the Echidna teaches deputy Wade Whipple the techniques of the Echidna warrior. Release Date April 26, 2024 Cast Idris Elba , Adam Pally , Jaimi Barbakoff , Alice Wren Tregonning , Tony Coughlan , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Daniel Singh , Alfredo Tavares Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

Does Wade Whipple Find His Warrior Spirit?

Image via Paramount+

Throughout the season, Knuckles has been teaching Wade the ways of the Echidna, hoping that the Echidna's tribal ways and customs do not end with him. Despite Wade's buffoonish demeanor, Knuckles' teachings, and spiritual guidance from Echidna Chief Pachacamac (Christopher Lloyd), help Wade on his path to facing his father in a bowling tournament. The Green Hills sheriff's deputy surpasses his shortcomings, beating his former best friend, bounty hunter Jack Sinclair (Julian Barratt), in a comedic duel. Wade eventually makes his way to the bowling Tournament of Champions to face his father, Pistol Pete (Cary Elwes). Wade is initially eager to rekindle his bond with Pete and earn respect from the father who abandoned him as a child. However, Pistol Pete later betrays his son's confidence, helping rogue G.U.N. agents take his ex-wife and daughter hostage. This raises the stakes in the final act as Wade faces Pete in the tournament finals.

With assistance from Wade and the other Whipples, The Buyer is defeated by Knuckles. Meanwhile, Wade's mother, Wendy (Stockard Channing), and sister. Wanda (Edi Patterson), make sure that Pistol Pete doesn't steal the bowling trophy that Wade rightfully won. Wade finally stands up to his father for abandoning him in his youth. Wade, who was constantly portrayed in the previous Sonic the Hedgehog movies as an incompetent oaf and the butt of the joke, finally demonstrates a modicum of competence. He comes through for Knuckles when it truly counts, helping his friend and mentor defeat The Buyer.

How Are the Buyer and the Rogue G.U.N. Agents Defeated?

Close

Throughout the series, two corrupt G.U.N. agents, Willoughby (Ellie Taylor) and Mason (Scott Mescudi), attempt to capture Knuckles to sell him off to The Buyer, an engineer who previously worked for Dr. Robotnik. When Dr. Robotnik went rogue trying to catch Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in the first movie, the federal government excommunicated The Buyer. The mad scientist now seeks to capture Knuckles and his friends to gain the powerful energy generated by their quills. He's already used Knuckles' quills to create powerful new weapons and mech suits, which he sells on the black market. Willoughby has become disenchanted with G.U.N. for allowing Sonic and his friends to remain free of government custody in Green Hills, fearing Sonic's potential for destructive power. Agent Mason just seems to be going along with Willoughby and Buyer for the cash by selling off Knuckles.

Earlier in the series, Willoughby and Mason fail to capture Knuckles, and they get Pistol Pete to help them take Wendy and Wanda hostage to blackmail Wade into turning over Knuckles. Luckily, Knuckles was listening in on the conversation, getting the drop on Agents Willoughby and Mason. Knuckles blocks an attack from Agent Willoughby's ring portal gun, and Wendy and Wanda are safely freed by Knuckles and Wade. The agents get sucked into another dimension, giving Wade the time to finally make it to the finals of the Tournament of Champions to face off against his father, who he beats in the finals.

After Wade's victory in the bowling tournament, The Buyer arrives to capture Knuckles using a new mech suit powered by Knuckles' quills that is also equipped with tech that can absorb Knuckles' energy. Luckily, Wade steps in to help, giving Knuckles enough time to recover. Knuckles grabs the tentacles of The Buyer's mech, reabsorbing his powers and unlocking a new technique, The Flames of Disaster, which Knuckles uses to defeat The Buyer. The Buyer gets crushed beneath a glass-domed structure that Knuckles dumps on top of him. Knuckles and his unlikely new protégé, Wade Whipple, save the day!

Knuckles Forges New Friendships, Finds a Home, and Finds His Jam

Image via Paramount+

Early in the series, Knuckles is reluctant to view Earth and Green Hills as his new home. Making Wade his new protégé offers Knuckles new purpose and motivation. During their various adventures throughout the series, Knuckles' tutelage rubs off on Wade; and likewise, Wade's influence rubs off on the ultra-serious Knuckles, who learns about having fun. Later, Knuckles also learns about the joys of Julia Roberts movies, Shabbat dinners with Wade's family, Gefilte fish, and, of course, mix CDs. Through Wade, Knuckles forges new friendships, becoming a proverbial member of the Whipple clan when he helps defend Wendy Whipple's home and the Shabbat candles from bounty hunters who break into the household to apprehend Wade. When Knuckles finally confronts The Buyer, he declares that Earth is his home, meaning he will fight to protect it.

In Episode 4, "Flames of Disaster," Wade beats Jack Sinclair in a duel, acquiring Jack’s trademark hat and motorcycle, which he later gives to Knuckles. The hat resembles the famous one Knuckles wore in the 1996 Sonic the Hedgehog OVA. The series comes to a close as Knuckles and Wade ride off into the sunset on Sinclair's motorcycle, with Knuckles wearing his fancy new hat, and Wade has his prized tournament trophy, followed closely behind by Wendy and Wanda. During the mid-credits scene of the final episode, Wade and Knuckles are still riding on the motorcycle. Wade starts playing the new music mix he created for the two of them, "Knuckles and Wade: Warrior Jammers." Wade plays Scandal's "The Warrior," which Knuckles enjoys and proudly proclaims, "This is my jam!" Knuckles finally understands the joys of classic 1980s pop rock.

Do We See Sonic and Tailes Again in 'Knuckles'?

Image via Paramount+

Fans might be disappointed by the lack of Sonic and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) in the Knuckles miniseries since they take the backseat to Knuckles and Wade. If you were hoping for more of Sonic and Tails, they only appear in the first episode, and they don't show up again later in the series. There aren't any mid or end-credit teases of an exciting new character similar to the first two Sonic the Hedgehog films. The only mid-credit scene is the one mentioned above featuring Knuckles and Wade listening to "The Warrior." The good news is that audiences won't have to wait too much longer to see Knuckles back with Sonic and Tails on the big screen. The heroes will return later this year in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where they will have to band together to face the threat of the Ultimate Life Form, Shadow the Hedgehog. The film arrives in theaters on December 20.

Overall, Knuckles was a decent, easy viewing experience. Elba's performance as Knuckles makes the experience worthwhile despite the abundance of material involving Wade Whipple. There were also plenty of Easter eggs and references throughout the series that fans of the video games will appreciate. The show works as a decent appetizer to tide fans over until Sonic 3 hits theaters later this year.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

All six episodes of Knuckles are streaming now on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+