The Big Picture The trailer for the Knuckles limited series on Paramount+ broke viewership records across all platforms.

Knuckles struggles to adapt to Earth but finds purpose in sharing his knowledge with Wade.

Director Jeff Fowler helmed the first episode of the series, while the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie will introduce new characters.

Paramount+ might have another success on its hands, with the trailer for the upcoming Knuckles limited series breaking viewership records for the platform. The first look at the new adventure featuring Idris Elba voicing the leading role smashed the viewership record for a Paramount+ original platform across all platforms, trending on social media and on YouTube. The world is ready for a new story starring the character introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with Knuckles needing to find a new quest after deciding to stay on Earth. Fortunately, he'll find the mission that might give him the purpose he desperately longs for.

The first trailer for Knuckles established how the protagonist is still having a hard time adjusting to Earth while trying to live on on the path of the Echidna Warrior. But after realizing that Wade (Adam Pally) could find his teachings useful, Kuckles will be motivated to share the knowledge he has about conquering battles and defeating enemies. Unfortunately for Wade, Knuckles doesn't know how to live by humanity's rules, sending the pair on an awkward path of action, friendship, and a bunch of damaged private property. And this week's trailer won't be the only preview audiences will get for now, with a new spot from Knuckles airing during the upcoming Super Bowl transmission.

Jeff Fowler, who directed the first two Sonic movies, returned to helm the first episode of Knuckles, making the transition from the big screen to television seamless for the character. Fowler is currently busy with the making of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, this year's sequel that will introduce new characters to the franchise. The supporting cast of Knuckles will include Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor and Julian Barratt, as the protagonist understands that his lifestyle has to change now that he has decided to live on Earth.

What Will Happen in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'?

Not much is known about the plot of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, except for a few details regarding the sequel that have been revealed recently. Just like Knuckles was introduced to the franchise in the first sequel, the new movie will present Shadow to viewers, as teased by the sequel's official logo. The character previously appeared in the post-credits sequence of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but he'll have a bigger role in the new movie. And even if Doctor Robotnik's (Jim Carey) fate was left as an open loose end in the sequel, the villain will return as he continues his quest to defeat Sonic (Ben Schwartz). Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 20.