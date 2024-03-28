The Big Picture Knuckles shines in new series with Idris Elba as the stylish hero wearing a cowboy hat. Sonic fans, get ready for action-packed fun.

Tailing off Sonic's journey, Knuckles teams up with deputy sheriff to fight a sinister threat.

The series premieres on Paramount+ on April 26.

An echidna with superpowers might sound awesome, but the only thing that sounds better is if the character is wearing a cowboy hat. A new poster for Knuckles has been released by Paramount+, showing Idris Elba's protagonist wearing a very stylish accessory ahead of his return to our screens. The magic of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise finds new life in the upcoming television spin-off, which will take place before the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It's time for Knuckles to grab the spotlight in an action-packed story that will expand the world of the video game adaptation.

Knuckles was introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, where the character initially worked alongside Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey) during his new plot to get rid of the protagonist of the franchise. However, after realizing that Robotnik is actually a threat to creatures from other worlds, Knuckles decides to join Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) in order to defeat the powerful villain. But after Knuckles found out he would stay on Earth, it's time for him to finally have an adventure of his own, which will be explored across the six episodes of the series created by John Whittington and Toby Ascher.

The premise of Knuckles will follow the titular hero as he trains deputy sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) in the ways of the Echidna Warrior. While the combination of a powerful creature from another world and a police officer seems unlikely, the world of Sonic the Hedgehog has already established that Knuckles and his friends will help out anyone as long as they seem likable. Together, Knuckles and Wade will have to find out more about The Buyer, a former lackey of Doctor Robotnik played by Rory McCann. The cast of the series will also include Cary Elwes and Edi Patterson.

The Future of 'Sonic' Moves Along Fast

While it will be rewarding for Knuckles to have his own time in the spotlight after being always being a part of Sonic's journey, it's clear that Paramount Pictures feels very confident about the franchise based on the popular video games. A third theatrical installment, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, will speed into theaters on December 20, bringing back the friendly heroes that were introduced in previous movies to fight against a new threat. Time will tell how the events of Knuckles will affect the third movie in the franchise, but for the moment, Idris Elba's unpredictable protagonist has problems to solve on his own.

You can check out the new poster for Knuckles below, before the series premieres on Paramount+ on April 26:

Image via Paramount+