The Big Picture Knuckles sneak peek highlights challenges of the title character adapting to a new world.

Actor Idris Elba promises Knuckles series will be packed with Sonic references and character development.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 film is set to debut on December 20, featuring Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves.

Sonic The Hedgehog fans are fully aware of how surreal it is that we went from zero movies to a trilogy and a spin-off series in less than four years. And yet, here we are gearing up to watch Knuckles the spin-off series that centers around the title character and former villain voiced by Idris Elba (Beast). Today, Paramount unveiled a sneak peek from the series through Rotten Tomatoes, and it reveals that Knuckles' adaptation to our world won't be exactly smooth. The series premieres on April 26.

The sneak peek has two distinct moments and a small twist: At the first moment, Sonic (once again voiced by Ben Schwartz) is trying to explain to Maddie (Tika Sumpter) that they need to be a little more comprehensive with Knuckles because adapting to all the elements of a new planet isn't easy. Sonic mentions that he himself went through the same problems, and needed the help of his family and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessy) to make it. The thing is... Knuckles might end up putting someone in danger while he learns.

In the second part of the sneak peek, Knuckles is trying to teach a dog to always be on its guard and defend itself. In order to do that, he grabbed a hockey stick, took the dog to the roof of a house and it doesn't look like it's going to end well. The incisive way that Knuckles talks to the dog makes Sonic reconsider his stance and decide that it's better to talk to Knuckles sooner rather than later.

'Knuckles' Will Do a Deep Dive In Sonic Mythology

In an interview with Collider, Knuckles voice actor Idris Elba revealed that the series was created with die-hard fans of Sonic the Hedgehog in mind, and because of that it will be chock-full of references from the video games and other Sonic media. Additionally, Elba stated that viewers will "get to know a whole lot more about" the character and also have a good laugh with the series.

We probably won't see much of Sonic throughout the six episodes of Knuckles, but Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is just around the corner. The third installment of the action-adventure franchise will be a must-watch for fans, with Jim Carrey (Ace Ventura: Pet Detective) returning to reprise his role of Dr. Robotnick and Keanu Reeves (John Wick franchise) making his debut by lending his voice to the new villain Shadow. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to premiere in theaters on December 20.

Paramount premieres Knuckles on April 26. You can watch the sneak peek below: