The Big Picture Knuckles, the upcoming series on Paramount+, will bring back Idris Elba as the titular echidna in a new adventure.

The series takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The series debuts on April 26, 2024.

The guardian of the Chaos Emeralds is back in Knuckles, the upcoming event series from Paramount+ set in the Cinematic World of Sonic the Hedgehog and which will debut on Paramount+ in April. The series will bring back Idris Elba, reprising his role as the titular echidna from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, on a brand new adventure which takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the recently-announced Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Initially portrayed as a rival to Sonic due to manipulation by the series' antagonist, Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), Knuckles eventually becomes one of Sonic's closest allies and a steadfast protector of the Master Emerald, a powerful gem that controls the series' mystical Chaos Emeralds. Knuckles is distinguished by his strong sense of duty, often leading him to work alone to fulfill his responsibilities.

However, his loyalty and bravery make him a valuable friend and ally in the fight against evil. The show follows Knuckles (Elba) on a new action-packed comedy-adventure filled with pathos and self-discovery as he makes the decision to train Wade (Adam Pally, reprising his role from the movie franchise) as his apprentice and teach him the ways of the echidna warriors.

Who Else Appears in 'Knuckles'?

The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital). Special guest star Ben Schwartz will also appear in the series as Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as special guest star Tika Sumpter, reprising her role as Maddie. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also return as a special guest star in her role as Tails, also reprising her role from Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The entire creative crew from the earlier movies has come back for the series, with Jeff Fowler, the director and executive producer of the films, directing the pilot episode and aiding in adapting the film's distinct cinematic animation style for TV. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara are also returning to serve as executive producers, joined by Idris Elba in the same capacity. The series has brought on additional directors such as Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker.

Knuckles will premiere on Friday, April 26, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada; the following day, April 27, in all additional Paramount+ territories; and in Japan later this year. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters on Dec 20th, 2024. Check out the trailer above.