Movies and TV shows based on popular video games are making a massive resurgence right now. Despite many becoming huge critical and financial flops in the past, times are changing for the better. More care is being taken in transforming this beloved video game series into new mediums, with one major example in 2020 being Sonic the Hedgehog. The movie was a major success, leading to an incredible sequel in 2022 and, hopefully, another later this year.

Fortunately, while we wait for the new film to come out, fan-favorite character Knuckles is getting his own self-titled TV miniseries. Set between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 3, the miniseries will see Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) adjusting to life in his new home on Earth, Green Hills. However, when one of Dr. Robotnik’s former assistants, known as “The Buyer” (Rory McCann), tries to steal his powers, Knuckles must team up with Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) to stop him. If you’re already a fan of the Sonic movies, Knuckles is no doubt another exciting entry in this franchise that you won’t want to miss. It is set to release very soon, so read below to find out when and where to watch it.

When Is ‘Knuckles’ Streaming on Paramount+?

Image via Paramount+

Knuckles will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+, meaning that you won’t be able to watch it on any other streaming service. The miniseries will be available on Friday, April 26, 2024. All six episodes will drop together at 12:00am PST / 3:00 AM EST. It is rated TV-PG.

Internationally, the miniseries will be available to stream one day later, on Saturday, April 27. It is also slated to debut in Japan later this year.

Can I Watch ‘Knuckles’ Without a Paramount+ Account?

Image by Zanda Rice

As mentioned above, Knuckles will stream exclusively on Paramount+. If you don’t already have an account, you will need to make one before you can start watching anything in their expansive library of movies and TV shows. They currently offer two different subscription models, so please feel free to check out the table below, which lists their features and costs:

Paramount+ Essential Features: Access to the entire Paramount+ library with limited ads Access to the NFL and UEFA Champions League Subscription price: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Features: Access to the entire Paramount+ library with no ads (excluding live television and select shows) Access to your local CBS station Access to the NFL and UEFA Champions League Ability to download select titles for offline viewing Subscription price: $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year

Watch the Trailer for ‘Knuckles’

Paramount+ released the official trailer for Knuckles via their YouTube channel on February 9th, 2024. In it, we see how deeply committed Knuckles still is to living the ‘Echidna Warrior’ lifestyle. Despite embracing his new peaceful home in Green Hills with Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), he feels very out of place, just relaxing all day.

Knuckles decides to give himself a new “quest” by training Wade Whipple to become a warrior like him. Fortunately, it’s perfect timing as a new threat emerges. The second half of the trailer is absolutely action-packed as we see Knuckles and Wade face off against The Buyer in a giant robot mech suit, as well as his ruthless agents with high-tech weapons.

Balancing plenty of humor and action, Knuckles looks like it will be a blast for fans of the Sonic movies so far, helping further ramp up hype for the highly anticipated third installment.

How Many Episodes Are in ‘Knuckles’?

Image via Paramount

Knuckles will consist of six episodes. However, the runtimes have not been confirmed yet. If we compare this miniseries to one similar on Disney+ (e.g. a live-action TV series within a larger film franchise like the MCU or Star Wars), these episodes typically range from 30 to 45 minutes long. Knuckles will likely feature similar episode runtimes.

You can see the episode schedule below:

Episode Title Directed By Written By 1 “The Warrior” Jeff Fowler John Whittington 2 "Don't Ever Say I Wasn't There For You" Ged Wright John Whittington 3 "The Shabbat Dinner" Brandon Trost Brian Schacter 4 "The Flames of Disaster" Jorma Taccone James Madejski 5 "Reno, Baby" Carol Banker Brian Schacter 6 "What Happens in Reno, Stays in Reno" Carol Banker John Whittington

More 'Sonic' Movies and TV Shows like ‘Knuckles’ You Can Watch Right Now

If you're looking to get caught up ahead of Knuckles, or simply want to dive deeper into the Sonic franchise, these are the shows and movies for you. Here are the Sonic shows you can stream right now.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' (2020)

Image by Jefferson Chacon

The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic embraces his new home on Earth -- until he accidentally knocks out the power grid, sparking the attention of uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik. Now, it's supervillain vs. supersonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using Sonic's unique power to achieve world domination.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Sonic Prime (2022-2024)

Image via Netflix

When Sonic accidentally destroys the Paradox Prism during a battle with Dr. Eggman (known as Dr. Robotnik in the movies), he creates five new alternate dimensions in the multiverse. As he travels through these new dimensions, Sonic meets alternate versions of both his best friends and enemies while embarking on a mission to fix the Prism and defeat Dr. Eggman for good.

Watch on Netflix