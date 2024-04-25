The Big Picture The Knuckles series premieres tomorrow on Paramount+, featuring Idris Elba and Rory McCann facing off in an action-packed adventure.

Keanu Reeves recently joined the Sonic franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog, adding to the excitement for fans of the video games.

Paramount's successful Sonic universe continues to expand, drawing in top talent like Elba, Reeves, and Ben Schwartz for upcoming projects.

The newest Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series is in the final stretch of promotion one day ahead of the premiere. The official Paramount+ X (formerly Twitter) account shared a new clip of the upcoming Knuckles series, which is set to debut all six episodes on the platform tomorrow, April 26. The clip shows Idris Elba's iconic red echidna facing off against The Buyer, played by Rory McCann, who is best known for portraying The Hound in Game of Thrones. McCann's character shows up in a large exoskeleton and subdues Knuckles with a chain, remarking that he thought the red echidna would put up more of a fight. Watch the clip below:

Excitement for the future of the Sonic franchise has been on a steady incline over the last several weeks, with new Knuckles posters and record-breaking trailers showing off one of Sonic's most beloved sidekicks in his upcoming series. It was also recently announced that Keanu Reeves would play Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic's part-time foe and partner. It's a great time to be a fan of video game adaptations, with the last several years bringing about two Sonic the Hedgehog films which have been mostly well-received, along with more critically acclaimed projects such as Fallout and The Last of Us.

What Else Do We Know About the Upcoming ‘Knuckles’ Series?

Close

The upcoming Knuckles series will star Elba and McCann, with Adam Pally as Wade Whipple, Ben Schwartz as the blue speedster Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessy as Tails, as well as Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, and more. The show will follow Knuckles on his journey to teach Pally's Wade Whipple the ways of being a true Echidna protector. Pally has previously appeared as a police officer in both Sonic films but is set to step into a larger role in Knuckles.

In a world where many studios are trying to build out complex cinematic universes in all shapes and sizes, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has found success with two feature films already under their wing, along with two more projects set to release this year. The franchise has consistently drawn interest from fans, largely due to its ability to pull in big names such as Schwartz, Elba, Reeves, and even Jim Carrey as Sonic's nemesis Dr. Robotnik, otherwise known as Dr. Eggman.

All episodes of Knuckles premiere tomorrow April 26 exclusively on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the next film in the franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Watch the new sneak peek above.

Knuckles Release Date April 26, 2024 Cast Idris Elba , Adam Pally , Jaimi Barbakoff , Alice Wren Tregonning , Tony Coughlan , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Daniel Singh , Alfredo Tavares Main Genre Adventure

