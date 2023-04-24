Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the first video game adaptations to truly take the world by storm. The film started off a bit rough, with criticism of his design and bizarre use of "Gangster’s Paradise" in the initial trailer. Yet, upon the film’s release fans got to see the blue blur come to life in a way we’ve never seen before. Fast-forward a few years later, and now we get the stellar Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and confirmation of the third film, we’re also getting a spin-off series.

Knuckles will follow our favorite red Echidna and is set after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. With the series now starting production and the cast officially announced, we’re inching closer to seeing the next chapter of the Sonic franchise. Idris Elba is set to reprise his role as the titular Knuckles. Here’s everything we know about the series thus far.

When Is Knuckles Coming Out?

As of now, Knuckles does not have a release date. We do know that the series takes place between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and its sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With the third Sonic film releasing on December 20, 2024, we should expect a release date before the film's release. The show will likely not premiere until spring 2024 at the earliest.

Where Can You Watch Knuckles?

Knuckles will debut exclusively on Paramount+. The streaming service is owned by Paramount Pictures, the studio that created both Sonic The Hedgehog and Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

Is There A Trailer for Knuckles?

As of now, Knuckles does not have a trailer. With the series just starting production, it’s going to be a while before we see actual footage. We likely won’t see anything from the show until the end of the year or even 2024.

Who Stars in Knuckles?

Knuckles sees Idris Elba reprising his role as the hand-throwing Echidna. The actor is known for being one of the best working today, but his time as a voice actor is severely underrated. He has lent his voice to Shere Khan (2016’s The Jungle Book), Chief Bogo (Zootopia), and Fluke (Finding Dory) prior to taking on Knuckles.

Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), and Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso) will co-star alongside Elba. Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) will make a guest appearance, while Tika Sumpter will reprise the role of Maddie Wachowski from the Sonic the Hedgehog films. As of now, there’s no word on if Ben Schwartz (Sonic), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), or Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Miles “Tails” Prower) will also be returning for the series.

What Is Knuckles About?

Knuckles will see Idris Elba’s character star in an action-packed comedy adventure that focuses on self-discovery. Knuckles agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Who Is Making Knuckles?

Production on Knuckles is currently underway in London, England. John Whittington, who previously worked on the screenplay for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, has written Knuckles pilot. He also serves as head writer and executive producer on the series. James Madejski (Shadowhunters) and Brian Schacter (Green Eggs and Ham) are also writers and are working in collaboration with Whittington.

Jeff Fowler, director of both Sonic the Hedgehog films, is directing the Knuckles pilot episode and executive producing the series. Toby Ascher, Neal H. Moritz, and Idris Elba serve as executive producers. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker are set to direct episodes of the series. Paramount Pictures will produce the series in collaboration with Sega of America.

What Is the History Behind Knuckles?

Knuckles the Echidna first appeared in the video game, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He is the guardian of the Master Emerald and a fierce warrior. Knuckles is the sole survivor of the Knuckles Clan and believes that protecting the emerald is his solemn duty.

The character was first introduced as a rival to Sonic but quickly skyrocketed in popularity. He was set to be a supporting player but soon received starring treatment in the game, Sonic & Knuckles. The red powerhouse has been a staple in the Sonic lore ever since his first appearance.

Knuckles would make his live-action in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, where he is an enforcer for Jim Carrey’s Mr. Robotnik before teaming up with Sonic and Tails. Knuckles will be a direct follow-up to the film’s events.

