In just a few short weeks, the Sonic the Hedgehog universe is expanding in an exciting new way. The official Sonic Movie Instagram account shared a new poster featuring the titular character sitting on a throne of various tools and weapons in honor of the upcoming series, Knuckles, set to premiere on Paramount+ on April 26. The show is releasing all six episodes at once and is set after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. With two feature films under their belt and a third on the way, the Sonic franchise is crossing over from the big screen onto television screens worldwide.

Knuckles first appeared in the 2022 sequel, which generated unbelievable hype when it was revealed Idris Elba would be voicing the character. Both Sonic movies have received mostly positive reception thus far, each being appreciated far more by general audiences than by critics. Jim Carrey’s joyfully ridiculous performance as Dr. Robotnik has been universally lauded, and he’s set to return in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to take another crack at the blue speedster.

Is Sonic the Hedgehog in ‘Knuckles’?

The official trailer for Knuckles included the first looks at Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), along with several new and returning characters from the movies. Idris Elba’s Knuckles the Echidna begins Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as a villain, working alongside Dr. Robotnik and interested in using the Master Emerald only for power. However, by the film’s end, Knuckles has a change of heart and turns on Eggman, concluding his redemption arc and setting up his heroic role in the upcoming series. The primary plot of the show is set to feature Knuckles training Adam Pally’s Wade Whipple to be a true Echidna protector.

There is a lot to be excited about in the future of the Sonic franchise beyond Knuckles. Recently at CinemaCon 2024 during the Paramount panel, the studio revealed the first teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is set to feature several familiar characters from the Sonic games along with an iconic franchise villain. Shadow the Hedgehog, one of the Sonic universe's most beloved and formidable anti-heroes, will make his big screen debut in Sonic 3, but details as to who is voicing the character are being kept under wraps. An official trailer is likely coming soon following the first debut of footage at CinemaCon.

All six episodes of Knuckles hit Paramount+ on April 26. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives in theaters later this year on December 20, 2024.

Knuckles Knuckles the Echidna teaches deputy Wade Whipple the techniques of the Echidna warrior. Release Date April 26, 2024 Cast Idris Elba , Adam Pally , Jaimi Barbakoff , Alice Wren Tregonning , Tony Coughlan , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Daniel Singh , Alfredo Tavares Main Genre Adventure

