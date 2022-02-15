Despite the stigma sounding them, the recent Sonic The Hedgehog film from 2020 was a huge success, after being a box office darling as well as being well received from audiences, With this kind of success, it isn't surprising that a sequel is in the works and is slated to release in 2022. This is not the only new content for the Blue Blur, however, as Paramount Pictures and Sega Corporation have announced that a live-action series for Paramount+ is in the works.

The announcement was made during today’s Viacom Investor Event, which saw Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon as well as the Chief Content Officer of Kids and Family Movies at Paramount, make the announcement. The upcoming series is set to premiere on the streaming service in 2023 and will be a spin-off of the films featuring Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba, who will be making his debut in the live-action film series in the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

2020's Sonic the Hedgehog was a runaway success at the box office, earning nearly $320 million worldwide, and is the domestic top-grossing video game adaptation of all time. As for Elba, while he has been primarily been in films as of late, this is not the actor's first foray in a series, though his role as the Red Echidna might demand a different approach than the likes of his legendary performance as Stringer Bell from The Wire.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': New Super Bowl Trailer Shows More of the Knuckles vs Sonic Fight

"We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years, and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come,” said CEO of Sega Corporation, Haruki Satomi. ​​​

The live-action Sonic The Hedgehog series starring Knuckles is set to premiere on Paramount+ sometime in 2023. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is will release in theaters on April 8.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' in Development at Paramount Before the second film has even hit theaters, to boot!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email