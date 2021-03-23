Is eucalyptus the source of his power or his kryptonite?

Hulu has ordered the adult animated show Koala Man to series, and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is executive producing the show.

Koala Man comes from creator and executive producer Michael Cusack, who had previously collaborated with Roiland on the Bushworld Adventures short back in 2018, which was essentially an April Fools "what if Rick and Morty was Australian" joke. Meanwhile, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, who co-wrote Detective Pikachu, will serve as executive producers and showrunners for the show. The animation will be provided by 20th Television Animation, while Bento Box and Princess Pictures will produce the show.

Let me know if you've heard this one before. A man spends his days as your regular family man, but then at night, he puts on a costume and decides to fight crime as a superhero vigilante. No, this isn't Batman, but Koala Man, an Australian suburban hero without a single superpower, but with a passion to fight petty crime.

This show joins Hulu's growing slate of adult animated shows, as well as the ongoing partnership between the steamer and Roiland, whose previous show Solar Opposites got a Season 3 renewal almost immediately after the first season premiered. Other animated shows at Hulu include Crossing Swords, and the upcoming Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. and Hit Monkey — the last of which sounds like a John Wick-style story about an assassin, except this one is also a monkey.

It is somewhat surprising to see Hulu being so committed to only adult animated comedies and not much else, but they have certainly produced some good and interesting shows so far. If they have designs on becoming the next Comedy Central or Adult Swim, there are worse starts than that.

Here's the official synopsis for Koala Man:

"An animated family comedy where the patriarch lives a not-so-secret identity of Koala Man, an Australian suburban superhero with no powers but a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order to the community."

