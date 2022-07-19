Hulu's newest animated venture, Koala Man, has begun bulking up its voice cast. The streamer revealed that Hugh Jackman is the latest addition to the upcoming adult animated comedy. Koala Man received an eight-episode order back in March 2021 and hails from creator and executive producer Michael Cusack, who also stars in the show.

Jackman will play Big Greg, a well-loved man in the town of Dapto who has known little beyond his steady stream of success. Big Greg is the former host of Fishing Big with Big Greg, the third most popular fishing show in Australia. Thanks to his popularity, Big Greg secured a trusted position in Dapto. However, Big Greg uses his newfound power to undermine his supervisor Kevin (Cusack), as well as accepting credit for saving the town when Kevin is actually Dapto's savior.

Throughout his acting career, Jackman has run the gamut of roles, from Broadway and film musicals including The Boy From Oz and The Greatest Showman, to his 17-year run as Logan/Wolverine across the X-Men films, to romantic comedies like Kate & Leopold, and more. He's no stranger to voiceover work, having starred in DreamWorks' Rise of the Guardians and Laika's Missing Link. Most recently, Jackman lent his voice to Netflix's Human Resources, a spin-off of Big Mouth. In it, Jackman voices Dante, a confident and suave Addiction Angel. Jackman currently has a couple of upcoming projects, including The Son and Apostle Paul.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman’s ‘Van Helsing’ Is Better Than You Remember

Koala Man centers around its title character, also known as Kevin, and "his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto." Despite the seemingly normal appearance of Dapto, various forms of evil bide their time, waiting for the right moment to attack Dapto's unsuspecting citizens. But Daptonians need not fear, because Koala Man is here to save the day, much to the frustration of his friends and family. In his quest to clean up the town, Koala Man will do whatever it takes to defeat the evil masterminds, whether they're otherworldly beings or "jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days."

Alongside Cusack, Koala Man is executive produced by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Michael Cowap, and Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland, with Hernandez and Samit acting as showrunners. 20th Television Animation is producing.

There is currently no projected release date for Koala Man. Check out the poster below: