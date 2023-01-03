The animated series comes to Hulu this month and includes the vocal talents of Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, and more!

Hulu has released the full trailer for Koala Man, an upcoming animated series about a suburban dad fighting petty crimes in the middle of the night. The series was created by Michael Cusack, who also voices the titular character.

The new trailer introduces Kevin, an authentic Australian superhero who wears a koala mask and goes out at night saving kittens stuck in tree branches, posting signs against dog defecation in public streets, and measuring his neighbors’ lawns. Kevin's love for rules and a burning desire to keep things tided in the city of Dapto led him to create his not-so-secret hero identity. Still, without powers and the physical condition of an average middle-aged man, there’s only so much he can do.

While Koala Man only got into the superhero gig to deal with minor misdemeanors, the trailer teases Kevin will have to learn how to fight against all sorts of threats. Things will surely get crazy for Koala Man, as the trailer already reveals an ancient mummy, mind-controlling villains, giant carnivorous plants, and even Stan Claus riding a sleigh pulled by kangaroos.

The new trailer also introduces the side characters of Koala Man. For starters, we have Hugh Jackman in the role of Big Greg, Kevin’s boss at his tedious daily job. The series also employs the talents of Succession's Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner, Jemaine Clement, Alexandra Daddario, Rachel House, Angus Sampson, Hugo Weaving, Michelle Brasier, Mark Coles Smith, Liam McIntyre, Claudia O’Doherty, Jordan Shanks, Natalie Tran, and Jarrad Wright.

Koala Man’s Journey to Hulu

Koala Man first appeared on the Australian comedy anthology series Fresh Blood. The short animated film, developed by Cusack, led to the order of a first season with eight episodes at Hulu, executive produced by Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Michael Cowap also serves as executive producer.

All eight episodes of Koala Man come to Hulu this Monday, January 9. Check out the new trailer, poster, and the series’ synopsis below.