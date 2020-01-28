Kobe Bryant Will Be Remembered During the Oscars Telecast

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, as well as other families and the helicopter pilot, shocked the world last weekend, and it appears the NBA star will be getting some sort of tribute during the 2020 Oscars telecast. Bryant won an Oscar as an executive producer of the animated short film Dear Basketball, which won the Best Animated Short Film award in 2018, so he has a connection to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Per THR, Bryant’s death will be acknowledged at the 2020 Oscars on February 9th, but further details are unclear. It’s not known if he’ll be given a bigger spotlight as part of the “In Memoriam” portion of the telecast, or if there will be a specific tribute to basketball legend.

The Oscars ceremony is moving forward without a host for the second year in a row, but producers have revealed that the performers from the nominated Best Original Song contenders will be performing their songs live on stage during the telecast. Beyond that, however, there’s been a tight lid on what we can expect from the ceremony.

A tribute to Bryant seems fitting, not just because of his Oscar history, but because the impact of his sudden death has reached far and wide. Various performers during Sunday’s Grammys telecast mentioned Bryant, but since the Oscars don’t air for another week and a half there is ample time to put together a tasteful and moving acknowledgment of Bryant’s legacy to fit into the telecast.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, February 9th.