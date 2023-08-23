The Big Picture American documentaries have a long history of othering and dehumanizing marginalized groups, perpetuated by influential films like Nanook of the North.

Kokomo City, unlike many other documentaries, humanizes its subjects, who are Black trans women sex workers, through intimate storytelling and personal perspectives.

Kokomo City challenges the traditional documentary format by subverting the othering origins of the medium, using innovative techniques to give agency and control to its central subjects.

American cinema functions in the shadow of a deeply racist past. Works that normalized the idea of using filmmaking to other and dehumanize marginalized groups, like The Birth of a Nation, have proven enduringly influential on this medium well into the modern world. American documentaries are no exception to this. Documentaries in this country are forever living in the shadow of Nanook of the North, a 1922 Robert J. Flaherty directorial effort that purported to capture "authentic" depictions of indigenous cultures living in the Canadian Arctic. In reality, the on-screen humans were told to act more "primitive" and less modern to adhere to the general public's perception of what "proper" indigenous behavior looked like. Under the guise of capturing reality, Nanook of the North set a precedent for documentary cinema “othering” oppressed populations.

American Documentaries Tend to Alienate Their Subjects

Combing with the ongoing influence of Nanook of the North and the inescapable tug of inequality in the country as a whole, American documentaries have often struggled to capture their on-screen subjects with humanization and not an exploitative gaze. Even a production as acclaimed as Paris Is Burning, a film about New York ball culture directed by white queer filmmaker Jennie Livingston, was critiqued by writers like bell hooks for perpetuating an “imperial” sensibility rooted in how "Livingston approaches her subject matter as an outsider looking in." Many documentaries may claim on their posters to be for “the little guy,” but their filmmaking techniques often “other” those in the frame rather than humanize them.

But not every single documentary falls prey to this phenomenon. Some uncover new ways to execute documentary filmmaking by subverting the “othering” origins of this medium. One such film is D. Smith’s feature Kokomo City, which provides a stinging rebuke to the dehumanizing foundation of American documentaries.

What Is ‘Kokomo City’ About?

Image from Magnolia Pictures

There are four women at the heart of Kokomo City. Their names are Daniella Carter, Dominque Silver, Koko Da Doll, and Liyah Mitchell. The places they rest their heads at night vary greatly (Kokomo City takes viewers from New York City to Atlanta, Georgia, among other locations), as do their feelings on doing sex work long-term and basically everything about them as individual people. One common trait across the quartet? They are all Black trans women sex workers. Take any one of those phrases from that sentence and you’ll have a community that’s often been “othered” in the world of American documentary cinema.

The 2020 HBO doc Transhood, for instance, focused on trans children largely through the lens of their parents, pushing trans youngsters to the background. Meanwhile, the humanity and perspectives of sex workers have often been ignored entirely in mainstream documentaries. As sex worker and writer Lydia Caradonna wrote about the 2020 documentary Selling Sex, these films largely paint a portrait of sex work that leaves "sex workers... discredited, stigmatized and pathologized.” As for the othering of Black people in American documentaries, the examples are countless, whether it's cringe-inducing ethnographic documentaries chronicling foreign cultures largely comprised of Black citizens to documentaries that frame issues related to Black Americans heavily or exclusively through the perspective of white people. These projects bend over backward to appeal to privileged viewers and live up to the toxic legacy of entities like Nanook of the North in the process.

'Kokomo City' Is Not Like Other Documentaries

Image via Magnolia Pictures

From the very first scene of Kokomo City, director D. Smith makes it apparent that this documentary will not adhere to those types of standards. That opening sequence depicts Mitchell recounting a story involving a client who brought a gun to their sexual session. The entire anecdote is told through the words of Mitchell, with recreation footage of the incident accompanying her dialogue. A great detail here is that, whenever the male client speaks in the recreation footage, the voice coming out of his mouth is Mitchell’s. Widely influential documentaries like Nanook of the North normalized privileged filmmakers putting words into the mouths of non-white on-camera subjects. In Kokomo City, Liyah Mitchell tells her story, full stop. She’s the one controlling what she’s saying and how much of her world she lets the viewer see.

This scene establishes the intimate nature of Kokomo City. This is a movie where the personal stories of Mitchell, Carter, Silver, and Doll guide the feature along above all else. It’s a welcome departure from other documentaries about trans individuals and sex workers that largely concentrated on folks outside of those fields. Similarly refreshing is how D. Smith’s execution of interview segments places a focus on the on-camera subjects rather than making sure viewers are knowledgeable on every single piece of terminology related to sex work. Other directors might’ve opted for Adam McKay-style explanatory cutaways that would’ve shifted the focus away from the four leads and onto hand-holding viewers. Instead, D. Smith only uses elements like on-screen text to emphasize important words from on-camera figures, not to create a barrier between the viewer and the film.

‘Kokomo City’ Lets the Audience Get to Know the Subjects

Image from Magnolia Pictures

There’s an intoxicating immersive quality to Kokomo City’s filmmaking that’s as layered and detailed as the four women this film is chronicling. Part of this simply comes from the way the feature is filmed, with D. Smith noting to outlets like Deadline that she “shot [the movie at] lower angles because I was on the floor and I wanted to look like there is kind of a sleepover.” Classic documentaries like Nanook of the North often captured their on-screen subjects from afar, a visual detail suggesting how far removed the life of these “strange foreigners” were from white American viewers. By contrast, Kokomo City brings the audience up close and personal to individuals like Carter and Silver as we watch them change into new clothes, take a bath, or just lounge on the couch with lovers. There’s a nonchalant quality in everything from the position of the camera to the backdrops to even just the body language of the women in these interview segments. D. Smith’s camerawork makes the world of Kokomo City feel like a cozy home, not a strange domain in the distance inhabited by indecipherable figures.

Speaking of subversively placing the marginalized in the foreground, the way the four central women in Kokomo City interact with the camera throughout the entire feature also obliterates any chance of this movie “othering” its central subjects. These ladies are not only fully conscious of being filmed but leaning into the chance to have the cinematic equivalent of a microphone at their disposal. An especially memorable example of this comes in a moment where Daniella Carter stares straight into the camera to chastise the status quo of how the world treats Black trans women. These words have been bottled up inside her for so long and watching her finally get to say them out loud to the wider world is a captivating experience.

Many documentaries invite the privileged class to gawk at “foreign” cultures and communities. It's a byproduct inherent especially to anthropologic documentaries thanks to them being rooted in the mold of observational cinema. This is a form of filmmaking that writers Anna Grimshaw and Amanda Ravetz, in their piece "Rethinking Observational Cinema," noted "came to be seen as a form of scientism in which a detached camera served to objectify and dehumanize the human subjects of its gaze." In this moment and other unforgettable scenes in Kokomo City, the relationship underscoring those anthropologic works is revered. There is no detachment here, the camera is right in the booth with Daniella Carter, who’s very much aware she’s being filmed and staring directly into the eyes of viewers. She and the other women at the heart of this documentary are using the camera in front of them to call out injustices in the world, not be the newest examples of human beings dehumanized by the observational gaze of Western documentary cinema.

The importance of the visuals of Kokomo City even extends to the digressions from reality, such as an extended scene of a man dancing alone in a warehouse accompanying audio from an interview segment or a trippy image of another man dribbling a basketball alone against a white void. For years, there's been discussion over how "real" documentaries truly are as well as defenses over how clear departures from reality can still be valid exercises into this form of cinema. Kokomo City’s avant-garde tangents are a powerful testament to the latter concept. The form of documentary filmmaking can be flexible enough to house tangents that aren’t just everyday reality accidentally chronicled by a camera. Even better, the conscious divide between dreamlike digressions and authentic interview segments provides a fascinating counterpoint to so many infamous othering documentaries.

Vintage works like Nanook of the North or modern-day projects from filmmakers like Dinesh D’Souza or L.E. Dawes present wall-to-wall falsehoods about marginalized communities in a tediously dry fashion to paint these warped visions of the oppressed as objective reality. These are documentaries that claim to present “just the facts ma’am” to “legitimize” depictions of the marginalized more removed from reality than the aesthetic of a Spy Kids movie. In contrast to those productions, Kokomo City uses obvious departures from reality to explore the interior lives of its central subjects on a more profound level. Emotions experienced by trans folks can be larger-than-life and deserve to be reflected in bombastic images and footage that, in a beautiful paradox, taps into realistic feelings. The works of D'Souza and Dawes present harmful falsehoods as "obvious" truths to perpetuate the idea that racist and xenophobic concepts were “scientifically accurate” or other nonsense. Kokomo City, meanwhile, relishes the chance for visually extravagant deviations from reality that provide the most stirring and emotionally insightful images of the entire movie.

‘Kokomo City’ Focuses on Humanity, Not Othering

Image via Magnolia Pictures

One of the final text screens of Nanook of the North exemplifies the idea that the film's indigenous characters live in a brutal realm removed from the modern world. "The shrill piping of the wind, the rasp and hiss of driving snow, the mournful wolf howls of Nanook's master dog typify the melancholy spirit of the North" reads the text that precedes the final few minutes of footage. The focus in the closing moments of Nanook of the North is on the abstract idea of the North as a concept, with the feature's prominent indigenous individual only getting an off-hand mention. There is no attempt to further probe into the minds of the residents of this chilly domain, just text that hammers home to Western viewers the idea that Nanook of the North has captured an “alien” world.

A little over 100 years later, Kokomo City’s final shot before its credits roll depicts a camera slowly pulling back on a trans woman standing in the middle of a room naked. In the history of cinema, both documentary and narrative, such bodies are a source of repulsion and mockery, if they’re even referenced at all. Here, there’s a loving nature to the way this body is presented on-screen. The lyrical presentation in D. Smith’s filmmaking even conveys a dreamlike quality to the image. Most importantly, this shot provides a great counterpoint to recurring anecdotes throughout this movie from its central subjects about how they’re always being forced into the shadows or kept as “shameful” secrets by clients. So many see Black trans women as only a commodity to be exploited for their own use. In the final pre-credits image of Kokomo City, D. Smith focuses not on the harsh surrounding landscape but on celebrating the kind of bodies society so often erases.

Kokomo City’s emphasis on the humanity of Black trans women even continues into the credits, which begin with Liyah Mitchell clutching a massive teddy bear that’s often been sitting behind her throughout the whole film. "It's like me,” Mitchell remarks about the stuffed animal, “It’s big and strong but soft on the inside too. Because I'm soft and delicate even though I've been broken down a lot. But...I'm still here." There’s such nuance to her reflections on her life experiences, conscious of hardships but able to recognize that the misery she’s endured is not all that defines her. The simplistic renderings of marginalized voices in so many documentaries are completely absent in these beautiful closing moments from Kokomo City.

Documentaries, like so much of American cinema, are built on the legacy of using art to dehumanize marginalized communities. However, documentaries are a vibrant art form that can just as easily make viewers feel less alone as it can isolate them. D. Smith’s work in Kokomo City follows in the footsteps of documentary filmmakers like Derek Jarman, Marlon Riggs, Agnes Varda, and so many others in using documentary cinema for more richly human and deeply empathetic means. In this case, Kokomo City revels in dynamic filmmaking as nuanced as its four leads while exploring so many nooks and crannies in the lives of that main quartet. Viewers are privy to everything from raw testimonials in taxicabs about the ups and downs of transitioning publicly to seeing one lady simulate fellatio on a department store mannequin. There is no one way to be a trans person. That eternal truth is rendered with such love and humanity within every inch of Kokomo City. Its embrace of the interior and exterior lives of Black trans women disposes of the othering that defined so much of the past of American documentaries. In the present-day world, moviegoers get to experience a movie as gloriously subversive and norm-shattering as Kokomo City paint a vivid picture of what the future of American documentaries can look like.