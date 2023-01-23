Collider is excited to be sharing an exclusive clip from the upcoming espionage thriller Kompromat. Based on real-life events, the story centers around a diplomat who gets stationed in Siberia and then is framed for crimes committed against Russia's Federal Security Service. The distribution company also revealed that the French drama will premiere simultaneously in theaters and On Demand on January 27.

The clip reveals a moment during which lead character Mathieu (Gilles Lellouche) gets to vent about his situation and desperately tries to piece together the sequence of events that might have led to someone accusing him of being a spy. As he awaits trial, Mathieu is careful about what he says and suspects that the room he’s in may be bugged. The wait to prove his innocence will be at least three months, which makes him realize that he'll have to take some drastic measures to find his own freedom.

Kompromat Hints At The Cruelty With the Protagonist In Every Aspect

The production design and cinematography of the exclusive scene underscore the horrible moment that Mathieu is going through: The lighting makes the room look almost monochromatic, and you certainly won’t see any colors that pop. As the scene progresses, Mathieu continues to grasp at straws to figure out what put him in that situation, and the possibility that it might have been simply a petty revenge only makes him feel worse.

What Does Kompromat Mean?

In case you were wondering, the title Kompromat is a Russian term that had its roots during the KGB era, and it is used to refer to any damaging information you could pin on someone to compromise their image, especially when it came to blackmailing public figures. The shocking real story happened with writer Yoann Barbereau, who wrote an autobiography about his harrowing experience and inspired the movie.

Kompromat is directed by Jérôme Salle, the acclaimed French director who also helmed 2013’s Zulu, Anthony Zimmer, and The Odyssey. Like in his previous projects, Salle also pens the script of Kompromat, and he co-wrote it with fellow screenwriter Caryl Ferey (Zulu). Aside from Lellouche, the cast of Kompromat also features Joanna Kulig, Michael Gor, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing, and Elisa Lasowski.

Kompromat premieres simultaneously in theaters and On Demand on January 27. You can watch the exclusive scene below:

Check out the official synopsis here: