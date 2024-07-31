Plenty of the K-drama market is filled with romantic comedies. After all, many popular dramas that have pulled viewers into the genre include fan favorites: Boys Over Flowers, Coffee Prince, and She Was Pretty. Romantic comedies simply hold a special place in the hearts of viewers, as they are easy to understand and accessible to everyone.

However, there are other K-dramas that have garnered the attention of international viewers and have earned their place as favorites, including popular fantasies such as Gu Family Book, Master's Sun, and Queen In-hyun's Man. These, however, are fantasy K-dramas, some of which can prove difficult to watch if viewers aren't into fantasy. However, for those who enjoy a bit of fantasy in their K-dramas, there is plenty to watch and love.

10 'The Bride of the Water God' (2017)

IMDb: 6.9/10

Otherwise known as The Bride of the Habaek, The Bride of the Water God follows water Lord Ha-baek (Nam Joo-hyuk) as he seeks sacred stones. These stones will help him claim the throne in the Divine Realm. He then enlists the help of So-ah (Shin Se-Kyung), a non-believer, and the woman who is fated to be his wife.

The Bride of the Water God, though facing its own criticisms, is based on the manhwa of the same name, written by Yoon Mi-kyung. Despite these criticisms, The Bride of the Water God is a heartwarming K-drama that delves into the hearts of divine beings. Those who are interested in gods and divine beings will definitely fall in love with this K-drama, starring the famous and wonderful Nam Joo-hyuk (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Cheese in the Trap).

9 'Scholar Who Walks the Night' (2015)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Noblewoman Jo Yang-sun (Lee Yu-bi) crossdresses as a male bookseller after tragedy strikes and her family is framed for treason. Kim Sung-yeol (Lee Joon-gi) works in a special office in Joseon, the Hongmungwan, as a scholar, and he meets Yang-sun. However, Sung-yeol is hiding a secret: he is a vampire fighting against evil.

Despite its lack of popularity, The Scholar Who Walks the Night is a very entertaining K-drama that centers on the politics between vampires. Although a somewhat cheesy historical drama, the actors and actresses know how to pull viewers in with their captivating performances, and viewers will love the chemistry between the two leads. Viewers who enjoy shows and films about vampires will undoubtedly fall in love with the great Lee Joon-gi (Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Arthdal Chronicles, Lawless Lawyer) as a vampire guardian.

8 'Lovers of the Red Sky' (2021)

IMDb: 7.6/10