Have you lost a weekend to the haze of marathoning not one, but several, Korean dramas? Welcome to the massive and still-growing club. With a history as rich as their variety of plot concepts, K-dramas possess an undeniable something. More accurately, a symphony of some things. (It's easier to analyze in declarative shorthand, but, of course, it's important to remember that not all dramas are the same.) The South Korean television industry existed for decades as must-see media before Western audiences started dipping their toe into the enormous market as part of the wider pop-cultural hallyu movement, or "Korean Wave."

In comparison to the prominent international success of K-pop, dramas spent more time as an underground interest until Netflix secured the distribution rights to an ever-expanding catalog of titles.

With Netflix and other streaming giants like Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ producing their own Korean content, bolstered in no small part by Squid Game taking a social distancing world by storm, passing someone on the street who's enjoyed a K-drama is now more likely an occurrence than not. Their multi-layered appeal and subsequent addictive nature weren't a fluke to international audiences.

RELATED: The Best Korean Dramas on Netflix Right Now

Some Of The Key Reasons K-dramas Are Addictive

For one, likely due to the South Korean government pouring heavy financial investment into their arts as a means of furthering the economy, K-dramas often exhibit impressively high production value. As such, a large element of watching a genre boils down to enjoying beautiful filmmaking. Crews craft maximally appealing settings and costumes, and the cinematography is arresting enough through all components (camera movement, framing, and lighting) that the "One Perfect Shot" Twitter accounts wouldn't lack for examples. Popular musicians create music specifically for the series that editors meticulously pair with scenes to boost the atmosphere, and the majority of dramas have a singular director and screenwriter, respectively. They film concurrently as the series broadcasts so plot lines and character emphasis can change according to audience feedback or ratings. Roughly 90% of scriptwriters are women, and some, like the Hong Sisters (Hotel Del Luna, Alchemy of Souls) and Kim Eun-sook (Descendants of the Sun, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) experience a rock-star level of celebrity similar to their actors.

It's also common for dramas to reflect conventional Korean social values like generational respect, romantic fidelity, and love for family and friends, but modern dramas address cultural stigmas like mental health conditions, sexism, and homophobia. Netflix exclusives allow creators the freedom to lean into more violence and sex, but the current most-watched cable drama of all time, The World of the Married, didn't shy away from controversial subjects or depictions (and caused a stir for it).

Yes, plenty of K-dramas are melodramas, or soap operas. Yet those soulmate romances, unbreakable bonds of friendship, and high-running emotions are essential fare without being too saccharine for any story's own good. The narrative substance and emotional heft are compelling without demanding viewers engage with "how awful can fictional people treat one another" (Squid Game exclusions aside). Somewhere along the way, tropes became a conversational shorthand for poor writing, when tropes are just longstanding narrative backbones.

The Execution Of Tropes Are What Matter

Image via Netflix

The execution is what counts. And K-dramas are the reigning masters of knowing how to use effective tropes that are appealing enough to easily win large viewership and keep them invested with quality writing, high emotional stakes, and vivid onscreen chemistry. The examples are as endless as genres: the genre-melding historicals (sageuks) Love in the Moonlight and The Red Sleeve, the crime thrillers Stranger, Signal, and My Name, romantic dramas like The Legend of the Blue Sea and romantic comedies like Business Proposal, and the wealth satire Sky Castle. As a boon, whether the plot twists are done to appease fans or not, writers rarely seem afraid to subvert expectations once they've established the promise of a certain type of story told well.

A shining example of those best-practice characteristics is the fourth highest-rated cable drama of all time which also earned top marks with Variety and Time magazine. One will be hard-pressed to find a romantic drama concept more inventive than Crash Landing on You, where a storm sweeps a paragliding heiress, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), into the North Korean Demilitarized Zone, or more ludicrous (even though it's a take on The Wizard of Oz). Screenwriter Park Ji-eun starts by sketching out loose stereotypes for the main couple, i.e., the spoiled rich girl and the strong silent soldier Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), only to slowly but immediately dole out bits and pieces of backstory from both sides. Few characters at all remain caricatures, not even Jeong-hyeok's jealous fiancée, Seao Dan (Seo Ji-hye), which is a departure and evolution from older K-drama tropes.

That's because Crash Landing's emotional maturity is breathtaking, raising awareness of mental health conditions like depression and suicide ideation within a slow-burn forbidden romance structure. Se-ri and Jeong-hyeok's love story boils down to two desperately lonely and broken people discovering the strength and humility inherent to reciprocal tenderness, and actors so committed that anything feels genuine and plausible. As such, to adapt an old adage, the beginning of the journey isn't what matters but the destination. For every slow-motion glance backed by a stirring love theme or sumptuous drone shot of the expansive Switzerland vistas, there's the delicate (and telling) intimacy of a close-up of Se-ri and Jeong-hyeok's snowy shoes warming by the fire. Or Jeong-hyeok trying to make sure that the plant Se-ri left him grows healthy and happy by talking kindly to it.

From 'Crash Landing' To A 'Lonely God'

Image via Netflix

The sixth highest-rated drama of all time, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, was a phenomenon in Korea for much of the same reasons as Crash Landing On You and more. Kim Shin (Gong Yoo; yep, the Squid Game slap guy), a highly lauded military general during the Goryeo Dynasty (918 - 1392), is betrayed and murdered by the young king he has long sworn to serve. After his death, one of the gods punishes Kim Shin with immortality for his battlefield murders. He uses the powers afforded him as a reborn entity to help others (the Great part) while watching everyone he cares about eventually die (the Lonely part), and wanting to die himself. Until he accidentally affects his own destiny through a drunken act of mercy and rediscovers the joys of life after meeting his prophesied bride (Kim Go-Eun).

That's a simplified summary of a torturously slow-to-unravel, high-fantasy feast for the eyes. Kim Eun-sook had plenty of past hits under her belt as one of Korea's best-beloved writers, but what's one more to the list? Guardian is a moody, intricately layered, insightful examination of life and death. It's inescapably engrossing and both delicate and brutal, cruel and kind, in all the ways humans are. The four leads develop overlapping relationships of different timbres and tones, whether it's star-crossed lovers or a thorny found family, and there's hardly a more bittersweet payoff. The production value is so gorgeous, it's almost unfair; one of the best scenes in terms of cinematography, scenario, characterization, and music is just two people walking down a road in slow motion. Guardian's key director, Lee Eung-bok, paired with Kim Eun-sook again on her following drama, Mr. Sunshine, and their complimentary style shows. Lee's shots remain magnificently breathtaking.

The je ne sais quoi quality of K-dramas are why they are so addictive. They're invigorating in their comfort, quality, and breadth of originality. There's always something good waiting under the surface, and that's why people keep going back to them, wanting more.