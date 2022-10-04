Critics and ardent moviegoers have taken notice of and expressed admiration for the South Korean movie industry in recent years. It makes sense, given their distinct aesthetic, audacious approach, innovative cinematography, and top-notch performances. Consequently, demand for all subgenres of South Korean film is currently high. On top of their outstanding crime, thriller, and romance films, South Korea is renowned for making fantastic family films that have a pleasant and emotionally resonant touch: keep your tissues within arm's reach.

Family films never go out of style as they often have positive and uplifting messages that can inspire and motivate viewers. They can also provide a sense of hope and optimism which is essential during difficult times and suitable for viewers of all ages. Moreover, because they depict genuine and realistic real-life situations while constantly presenting optimism, South Korean family movies are frequently chosen by audiences.

18 'Marathon' (2005)

Directed by Yoon-cheol Jung

Based on the true story of Bae Hyeong-jin, Marathon is a depiction of the power of a family's unconditional love. Cho Seung-woo stars as an autistic man named Yoon Cho-won who discovers a joy and talent for running. With the support of his family fostering his interest and a coach to guide him, Cho-won trains and competes in a marathon.

Marathon elicits emotion audience reactions for the onscreen dedication of a mother's love and the purity of Cho-won's passion. Seung-woo's strong performance does the true narrative justice while bonding audiences over the shared experience of witnessing a groundbreaking success. Marathon adopts audiences and takes them on a collective journey through the view of Cho-won. —Ali Teske

17 'Miss Granny' (2014)

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Miss Granny is a complex comedy that, while wholesome and entertaining, explores ideas of regret and choice through the elderly lens. In her mid-70s, the widowed Oh Mal-soon (Na Moon-hee) saves her affections for her son (Sung Dong-il) and grandson (Jung Jinyoung), but continuously nags her daughter-in-law (Hwang Jung-min) to the point of a hospitalized cardiac event. Choosing his wife's health over his mother, Hyun-chul puts Mal-soon in a nursing home where feelings of abandonment send her to get a funeral portrait taken. Instead, she leaves the photo studio physically transformed back into her 20-something self. She reinvents herself as Oh Doo-ri (Shim Eun-kyung) and sets off on an adventure to find her happiness again.

The comedic narrative delves into the emotional terms of acceptance and rejection that come in Mal-soon's later years and contrasts them with feelings of hope and excitement that come with Doo-ri's adulthood. Miss Granny reaches into the hearts of audience members of all ages with its relatable experiences of caring for aging parents and the art of letting go. —Ali Teske

16 'The House of Us' (2019)

Directed by Yoon Ga-eun

A tale of when friendship becomes family, The House of Us depicts the strength of childhood camaraderie when life at home seems hopeless. With her parents constantly fighting and rejecting the idea of a family vacation, Hana (Kim Na-yeon) realizes her parent's marriage might not last much longer. For sisters Yoo-mi (Kim Si-Ah) and Yoo-jin (Ye-rim Joo), their parents spend most of their time working in another city. When the trio of girls meets by chance one day, they forge a bond of friendship that means something different to each of them.

For Hana, befriending the girls cultivates a sense of structure and normalcy away from the turmoil of her parent's marriage and familial dysfunction. For the sisters, meeting Hana and making memories creates a feeling of belonging and what it means to have a home since they've spent most of their lives relocating. The House of Us relies on the child's perspective of family dynamics and how making friends can be the family you need. —Ali Teske

15 'Zombie for Sale' (2019)

Directed by Lee Min-jae

The Odd Family: Zombie for Sale follows the Odd Park family, who owns a gas station, discovers a zombie that was accidentally created by a pharmaceutical company's unlawful experiments and tries to profit from it. However, as the villagers mutate into zombies, the situation changes.

In addition to the usual gore and brutality found in the best zombie flicks, the film's central theme is family values. Additionally, despite the lack of a clear storyline and the reliance on happenstance to propel the narrative, viewers may still readily overlook this for the amusing and endearing family scenes involving the Parks.

14 'Inseparable Bros' (2019)

Directed by Sang-Hyo Yook

Inseparable Bros centers on Dong Goo (Lee Kwang-Soo), an athlete with a mental age of five, and Se Ha (Shin Ha-Kyun), an intellectual that is psychically disabled. Although not connected by blood, they have been inseparable companions for more than 20 years and have lived almost as a single unit. The situation is changed when Dong-gu's mother unexpectedly shows up and takes charge of him.

Through exchanges between strangers that are yet kind and caring, the movie emphasizes the importance of familial devotion. Despite the slow pacing and predictable details, it's excellent that the film explores the feelings of the individuals to highlight the importance of family that it seeks to communicate.

13 'Scandal Makers' (2008)

Directed by Kang Hyoung-chul

Scandal Makers follows a former teen star, Nam Hyeon-Soo (Cha Tae-Hyun), who is now in his 30s and works as a radio DJ. His life is turned upside down when a young woman named Hwang Jeong-Nam (Park Bo-young) arrives at his apartment with her son and claims him to be her father, making him the boy's grandfather.

Given the foibles of youth, a perfectly dysfunctional family in a film makes for a wonderful scandalous tale. Despite its name, this movie is mainly about perceptions: having a young man in his 30s play the role of grandfather makes it humorous and simple to discuss family concerns. The film is a must-see for fans of family Korean movies because of its hilarious, cheerful tone and the cast's incredible chemistry.

12 'Maundy Thursday' (2006)

Directed by Hae-sung Song

Maundy Thursday follows the story of a young woman with suicidal thoughts named Yu-Jeong (Lee Na-young) who is on death row for the murder of her abusive stepfather. She meets a death row inmate named Yun-soo (Gang Dong-won), who underwent horrific things and suffered as a child. As they spend time together, they begin to develop a deep connection and understanding of each other's pasts.

Maundy Thursday tackles themes of forgiveness, atonement, and the power of human connection, which easily strikes viewers despite the prison setting. Furthermore, families who want to talk about significant issues like mental health, abuse, and the criminal justice system should see the movie together. The leading actors showed talent and delivered wonderful performances with incredible chemistry.

11 'A Brand New Life' (2009)

Directed by Lee Jong Eon and Ounie Lecomte

A Brand New Life is the directorial debut of Ounie Lecomte, who also penned the screenplay. The movie, loosely based on Lecomte's experiences, takes place in Seoul in 1975. It centers on a girl whose father abandons her in a Catholic orphanage and how she struggles to adapt to a new life.

Even if it has its heartbreaking moments, Lecomte's film has a pleasingly light touch that fits the story of a brave girl's survival. The film moves along at a leisurely pace, paying close attention to emotional aspects at every turn. Kim Sae-Ron also gave the most depressing performance of her career, only to make the movie better.

10 'Secret Sunshine' (2007)

Directed by Lee Chang-dong

Based on the short fiction The Abject by Lee Cheong-jun, Secret Sunshine follows a young widow named Shin-ae (Jeon Do-Yeon) who moves to a small town with her young son in search of a new life. As she tries to rebuild her life, she faces a series of challenges and tragedies that test her faith and resilience.

Secret Sunshine doesn't fit the mold of a standard family film because it deals with serious issues and has sophisticated themes. However, it’s a great option for parents with older kids who are seeking thought-provoking and emotive movies. It also serves as a reminder that although life is filled with obstacles, it is how we respond to them that defines who we are as people and as a family.

9 'Pawn' (2020)

Directed by Dae-gyu Kang

Pawn follows two debt collectors, Doo-Suk (Sung Dong-Il) and Jong-Bae (Kim Hee-Won), who kidnap Seung-Yi (Park So-Yi), a 9-year-old girl, from her illegal immigrant mother as “collateral.” Doo Suk and Jung Bae unexpectedly take on the role of her guardians. As they cohabit, the three people – the girl and the two men – slowly form a familial bond (even if it is a mostly dysfunctional and unconventional movie family).

The film offers warmth and enjoyment with a strong cast in a superbly scripted film. The cast's familial dynamic has contributed to the film's creating its tone: there is never a dull moment. Additionally, the dialogue is well-balanced, and the plot is well-paced, strengthening the movie's message.

8 'I Can Speak' (2017)

Directed by Kim Hyun-seok

I Can Speak goes about Nah Ok-Bun (Na Moon-Hee), a senior citizen known as "Goblin Granny," for reporting complaints from citizens to her district office. When she meets and learns that civil service officer Min Jae (Lee Je-Hoon) is proficient in English, she requests him to teach her. While studying together, Min Jae learns about Ok Bun's tragic past.

I Can Speak has many hilarious moments in the film's first half. The audience could not contain their laughter when Ok-boon performed her unique "tortures." The movie deftly guides viewers from amusing situations to a tragic tale that condemns society's harsh realities and the irreparable effects of war. Beyond all of that, there is a true sense of kinship that touches viewers’ hearts.

7 'Minari' (2020)

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

An emotional tale about new beginnings, Minari is the story of a Korean-American family making a homestead in Arkansas during the 1980s. While Jacob (Steven Yeun) and Monica (Han Ye-ri) struggle to navigate their marriage through uncharted territory, their children, David (Alan Kim) and Anne (Noel Cho), must adjust to life as kids in a rural community. Holding the film together with as much heart and comedy as her scenes can hold, Monica's mother, Soonja (Youn Yuh-jung), moves in with them, forging a new bond with her grandchildren.

Minari is a depiction of resiliency in search of the American Dream. Meticulous and poignant, writer and director Lee Isaac Chung portrays a family dynamic that endures fear, uncertainty, loss, love, and laughter. The drama not only captured the hearts of audiences, but critics as well, earning six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. —Ali Teske

6 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Train to Busan, the internationally renowned zombie-action-horror movie, is set aboard a fast train traveling from Seoul to Busan as a sudden zombie outbreak threatens the lives of the passengers. The film follows Seok Woo (Gong Yoo), a fund manager who takes a KTX train to Busan with his daughter.

Even though it's an action thriller, the film focuses on the father's love and closeness with his kids as its central theme and takeaway. The spectators' hearts were warmed by the gentle, charming, and delicate nuances about families skillfully interspersed throughout the bloodshed and gore, adding depth to the ending but simultaneously making it sadder.