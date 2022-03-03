Like Squid Game, another Korean drama trending that is gaining popularity quickly is All of Us Are Dead. The series is about a group of high schoolers who are attending school as they normally would but with one exception: a zombie virus is spreading inside their school.

As the virus spreads rapidly, students are trapped inside their school and are forced to fend for themselves as they try to survive the apocalyptic events unfolding around them. Naturally, given how popular the genre is, there are other interesting Korean films and TV shows that are similar to All of Us Are Dead.

10 'The Tower' (2012)

The Tower is an underrated disaster film that focuses on the collapse of a popular residential tower called Sky Tower. This Korean film centers on a multitude of characters, which include — but are not limited to — a workaholic father, his daughter, and girlfriend, a firefighter who is devoted entirely to his job, a newcomer, a pregnant woman, and her partner, among others.

As these characters celebrate Christmas, a helicopter crashes into one of the two towers, which causes an ever-expanding fire and ultimately the tower’s collapse. This film does well at mimicking All of Us Are Dead’s isolating and hopeless atmosphere. All the characters are struggling to survive a large-scale disaster while falling to their potential demise.

9 'Flu' (2013)

Flu is a Korean film based on an epidemic. When immigrants are trafficked into Korea, the avian-type flu adapts and evolves, spreading from person to person in Korea. Those who come into contact with an infected person typically end up catching the virus themselves and end up dying horrific deaths, and the virus — which is immediately contagious — spreads quickly as Bundang is the heart of the outbreak. Eventually, Bundang is abandoned and closed off to protect the rest of Korea. It’s only a matter of time before the Korean government decides to neutralize the situation.

All of Us Are Dead and Flu carry many similarities; both feature a dialogue about the Korean government which fails to take these disasters seriously initially and fails to help their people until it’s too late, and focus on familial stories and the sacrifices made to save one another. Those who enjoy the stories of an infectious outbreak threatening the lives of others would enjoy Flu.

8 'Seoul Station' (2016)

As the title suggests, Seoul Station takes place in and around the area of Seoul Station, where a homeless man shows signs to be the source of a zombie apocalypse. In the meantime, a man attempts to find for his runaway daughter as the government struggles to shut down the area.

Yeon Sang-ho's animated zombie TV series is very similar to All of Us are Dead for obvious reasons: although it provides audiences with a thrilling plot and action-packed scenes, it also shines a light on the characters' personal struggles. Simultaneously, the intriguing series also highlights the ways humanity can easily turn on itself, as it depicts a very thought-provoking portrait of society's cruelty.

7 'Zombie Detective' (2020)

Centering on Kim Moo-Young (Choi Jin-Hyuk), who has been a zombie for the past 2 years and does not remember anything prior to that date, the comedy fantasy Zombie Detective follows the character as he mimics the mannerisms of humans. Meanwhile, he also meets Kong Sun-Ji (Park Joo-Hyun), who used to be a writer for a current affairs complaint program and now takes a part-time position at his detective office.

Although the series isn't to everyone's taste (especially those who are looking for a series or film of the genre that takes itself more seriously), it still manages to offer audiences a very entertaining storyline that seamlessly blends mystery and comedy with the zombie genre to hilarious results.

6 'Happiness' (2021)

Starring Han Hyo-joo and Park Hyung-sik, this apocalyptic thriller is set in the near future and centers around the aftermath of the break out of a mysterious infectious disease in a newly-built high-rise apartment building in the big city. As a result, the high-rise apartment is sealed off.

Much like the fantasy drama All of Us Are Dead, this engaging 2021 series counts on well-written, at times flawed characters and depicts the desperate struggles for survival. Featuring a beautiful soundtrack, the suspense drama Happiness is more cerebral than violent, which makes it a perfect pick for those who prefer the mystery rather than the action that comes with the post-apocalyptic genre.

5 '#Alive' (2020)

#Alive is another Korean film based on a zombie outbreak currently streaming on Netflix. Oh Joo-Woo (Yoo Ah-in) is a gamer who lives alone in his apartment. As he goes about his daily life, sudden news breaks out and zombies swarm the city. All seems hopeless for Joo-Woo until he meets a young woman who is in the same position. They make plans to meet up and survive this deadly catastrophe together.

Like All of Us Are Dead, #Alive keeps the story confined to one location — in this case, an apartment building — and explores what it takes for one to survive on their own. More than anything else, it tells a different story of a zombie apocalypse with a different perspective on survival and what it means.

4 'Sweet Home' (2020)

Enjoy the idea of monsters attacking and hunting humanity? Sweet Home is that kind of show. Based on a popular webcomic by Kim Kan-bi and Hwang Young-chan, the series tells the story of socially awkward Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) who had just lost his family. Alone, he moves into an inexpensive apartment complex. Not too long after moving in, monsters start appearing both inside and outside of the apartment, killing people left and right.

Much like All of Us Are Dead (and Squid Game), Sweet Home focuses on the survival of a group of strangers as they grow to trust each other. It also isolates the cast from the outside world, which makes Sweet Home tense, similar to how All of Us Are Dead replicates that same feeling in high school.

3 'The Wailing' (2016)

One of South Korea's most popular features, Na Hong-jin's film illustrates the spreading of a peculiar disease soon after a stranger arrives in a little village. In order to save his daughter, a policeman (Kwak Do-won) is forced to solve the mystery and the unsolved murderers that came with it.

A highly disturbing film at times, the suspenseful The Wailing will likely have viewers on the edge of their seats. In addition to its simplistic yet memorable premise, the intense slow-burn 2016 feature also excels in building an unsettling atmosphere, which makes it rank high among the best South Korean horrors.

2 'Kingdom' (2019)

Kingdom is a two-season Korean drama series taking place in a kingdom during the Joseon period. It follows the fall of the king, who is rumored to have had smallpox. However, the reality as the main character, crown prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) discovers — is that the king has become a “monster,” or in modern terms, a zombie. After discovering this, Lee Chang searches for answers and looks for the physician. However, along the journey, the outbreak spreads, and soon, outcast Lee Chang must fight for survival from both the zombies and his family who want him dead.

Different from All of Us Are Dead, Kingdom spans over several locations as the crown prince flees from the kingdom and moves onward to potentially find a cure. On the other hand, like All of Us Are Dead, Netflix's zombie series Kingdom focuses a good amount of storytelling on the government’s mistakes and the distrust the citizens have. Also, unlike the other films and TV shows mentioned, Kingdom makes sure to show that the main character is completely isolated, internalizing to viewers that he has no family left and that it is up to him to protect his country.

1 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Train to Busan is a Korean film that follows father Seok-Woo (Gong Yoo) as he boards a train with his daughter Soo-An (Kim Soo Ahn) to make sure she gets to her mother. However, not too long after boarding does the immediate spread of a virus occur. Now Seok-Woo has to protect his daughter from zombies. Along the way, Seok-Woo teams up with other survivors as they fight for survival on the train.

Train to Busan is a popular film that is getting a U.S. remake. Its popularity is partly due to Gong Yoo’s (Squid Game) performance as a distant father who grows to be the hero of the film. Those who enjoyed All of Us Are Dead are also likely to enjoy Train to Busan, which is, funnily enough, referenced in the TV series by one of the characters. Like the series, Yeon Sang-ho's film takes place in one primary location, isolated from the rest of the world, and the characters’ very survival is dependent on trusting and relying on those around them.

