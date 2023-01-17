The widespread availability of streaming services means that movies and series from around the globe are more accessible than ever. Over the last several years, Korean film and television has seen a sharp rise in popularity with audiences around the world. Recent examples that come to mind are the Netflix-distributed romantic drama Crash Landing on You and the Netflix-produced Squid Game, which is set to receive a second season sometime soon.

With the popularity of what they've come to call "K-Content" on the rise, Netflix has announced their upcoming slate of Korean films and series set to hit the streamer this year. Among the 34 programs announced, the biggest-ever lineup for Netflix, are returning series as well as new, original productions sure to appeal to fans of every genre.

Of the upcoming programming line-up, Netflix's VP of Content (Korea) Don Kang said:

“The global popularity of K-content has continued apace over 2022, with Netflix bringing a wider variety of stories and genres to fans around the world. Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever are from Korea. This year, we’re pushing the envelope even further with the stories we tell and how we tell them. With this lineup of Korean titles, Netflix will continue to be the ultimate destination for compelling, diverse and must-watch Korean storytelling.”

Fans of Sweet Home, D.P., and The Glory will be excited to hear that all three series will release new seasons in 2023. Along with those, a host of brand-new shows will also premiere on Netflix, and will span genres. Romance fans can look forward to A Time Called You, Behind Your Touch, Crash Course in Romance, Destined With You, Doona!, King the Land, Love to Hate You, and See You In My 19th Life. Elsewhere, Netflix will launch drama series Daily Dose of Sunshine, Queenmaker, and The Good Bad Mother, the apocalyptic Goodbye Earth as well as the mysterious Bloodhounds, Celebrity, and Mask Girl.

Netflix is also expected to add six new Korean films to its service, including sci-fi thriller JUNG-E, the action-driven thrillers Kill Boksoon, Ballerina, Unlocked, and Believer 2. Just as intense, if less action-packed is The Match, which follows a student-teacher rivalry centered around the game Go.

The offerings are not only limited to fiction, with a selection of reality TV shows and documentaries also set to premiere on the streamer. On the reality side, Netflix will be premiering endurance shows Physical: 100, and Siren: Survive the Island, as well as Zombieverse, Nineteen to Twenty and The Devil's Plan. Of their two upcoming documentaries, In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal will follow self-proclaimed messiahs in Korean history, while Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong's Unreleased Short Film will, as the working title suggests, follow the search for Bong Joon-Ho's first film.

We cannot wait to see what all this upcoming K-Content has in store for fans in 2023. In the meantime, check out the trailer for The Glory below: