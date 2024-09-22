Movies have long portrayed wars from different periods and different perspectives, and the Korean War is no exception. While the Korean War is often referred to as "The Forgotten War," filmmakers have portrayed the events of this conflict since its end. Many of these movies have highlighted the destruction of the Korean peninsula and how ordinary people became caught up in this conflict.

Some movies about the Korean War, like War Hunt, showcase the American perspective on the conflict and highlight the role of American soldiers. Other movies, like Tae Guk Gi: The Brotherhood of War, highlight the Korean perspective on the war and how it divided families literally and metaphorically. The best movies about the Korean War highlight the humanity of all involved and how lives were changed forever by being caught up in the violence.

10 'War Hunt' (1962)

Directed by Denis Sanders

Image via United Artists

War Hunt follows a group of soldiers near the end of the Korean War. Robert Redford stars as Private Roy Loomis in his first major movie role. Much of the story revolves around Private Raymond Endore (John Saxon) as he becomes fixated on protecting a Korean orphan as his mental state deteriorates. War Hunt showcases the chaos of the Korean War and how detrimental loneliness can be to soldiers, particularly when they are in the heat of battle.

It is also notable because it was released so close to the end of the actual Korean War. This story provides crucial insight into how Americans saw themselves and their military role in Korea at that time. Additionally, War Hunt spotlights how many American soldiers felt abandoned during the Korean War and the aimlessness that followed. The movie also captures the disarray at the end of the Korean War and how far off peace was.

9 'The Front Line' (2011)

Directed by Jang Hoon

Image via Showbox

The Front Line is a South Korean war movie that begins in the early days of the Korean War. The story follows a group of South Korean soldiers captured by North Korean forces during the closing days of the Korean War when the armistice was about to be signed. The Front Line shows the devastating fighting that was a hallmark of those last days of the war and the massive toll it took on everyone involved.

Like other similar films, The Front Line captures the sheer devastation the Korean War caused across the peninsula. This movie also takes time to show the perspective from both the North Korean and South Korean sides, and how they both were impacted by the war. On this note, The Front Line also takes pains to remind audiences that, while other armies fought in this war, it was the Koreans on both sides of the conflict that had to deal with the aftermath.

8 'Men in War' (1957)

Directed by Anthony Mann

Image via United Artists

Men in War was released close to the end of the Korean War and was based on the novel "Combat" by Van Van Praag, which depicted the Normandy campaign of World War II. Men in War is a black-and-white war drama that stars Robert Ryan, Aldo Ray, and Robert Keith, among others. The movie follows a group of American soldiers near the beginning of the Korean War who are already exhausted by the constant fighting.

Men in War is another example of a movie that was released close to the end of the Korean War, allowing it a unique perspective on the conflict. In particular, this movie is notable because it shows members of the United States Army as exhausted, undisciplined, and complaining about their situation. This bold depiction was a stark departure from other contemporary war movies that emphasized the patriotism of American soldiers. Thus, Men in War is an outlier, not quite an anti-war movie but certainly a more complex depiction that showed a new side to the men risking their lives on the front.

7 'The Hook' (1963)

Directed by George Seaton

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

The Hook stars Kirk Douglas as US Army Sgt. P. J. Briscoe, part of a group of American soldiers on a merchant ship who capture a North Korean pilot. When the group is ordered by South Korean forces to execute the pilot, they each find that they are unable to do so. What follows is a story about morality in wartime, as the prospect of an end to the conflict looms in the near future, putting into question their action during these last crucial days.

Douglas is the perfect actor for such a challenging story, deftly guiding an ensemble that is as committed as he is. The Hook spotlights the horrifying decisions that are made in wartime and how everyday people are caught up in them. This movie is also an exploration of the morality of war and how those with power make demands of soldiers that cause distress. The Hook is ultimately a tragedy built on a harrowing and inescapable reality: there are no right decisions in war, and there are rarely any winners to speak of.

6 'Welcome to Dongmakgol' (2005)

Directed by Park Kwang-hyun

Image via Showbox.

Welcome to Dongmakgol is another South Korean movie that looks at the events of the Korean War from a South Korean perspective. This movie is distinct in that it has a comedic tone at times when looking at the events of the beginning of the war. Welcome to Dongmakgol follows the lives of Korean villagers who are cut off from most of the outside world, and are unaware of the Korean War raging around them.

This unexpected war comedy is important because it highlights some of the perspectives of Korean civilians during the Korean War. While it starts off as a kind of surprising farce, the reality of war quickly catches up with the villagers as they get physically divided by North and South Korean forces. This story showcases how civilians became caught up in forces way beyond them and how ordinary Koreans had their lives destroyed throughout the war.

5 'The Bridges at Toko-Ri' (1954)

Directed by Mark Robson

Image via Paramount Pictures.

The Bridges at Toki-Ri stars iconic Oscar winner Grace Kelly opposite William Holden and Mickey Rooney, among others. The story follows a group of American naval pilots who are tasked with bombing North Korean bridges and is based on the novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author James Michener. The Bridges at Toko-Ri highlights the fact that even those who only experienced the war from above were deeply impacted by their experiences.

This movie is effective at emphasizing the fact that the Korean War felt so distant for so many in America in particular. The Bridges at Toko-Ri also showcases the experiences of members of the American military and the disconnect they experienced with those at home who had no frame of reference for the war. Ultimately, this story is a tragic one, as it follows the increasing disconnect between soldiers and those whose support they desperately need.

4 'The Steel Helmet' (1951)

Directed by Samuel Fuller

Image via Lippert Pictures.

The Steel Helmet was the first American movie about the Korean War, and stars Gene Evans, Robert Hutton, and Steve Brodie. The story follows American soldiers who have a Korean orphan follow them after they save his life, as the heat of battle and all the chaos it entails rages around them. The Korean War was still happening in real-time when the movie was released, giving an additional layer of harrowing realism to the story.

The Steel Helmet gives yet another unique perspective on the conflict, considering that it was made and released in the middle of the war. Its perspective is skewed, acting as something of a time capsule. Additionally, this movie is proof that compelling movies can be made on small budgets. Like the best war movies, The Steel Helmet features expansive and realistic action paired with deeply human stories that comment on the nature and impact of war on anyone involved.

3 'Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War' (2004)

Directed by Kang Je-gyu

Image via Showbox.



Taeguki: The Brotherhood of War is a South Korean movie that depicts the events of the Korean War through the perspective of two brothers conscripted into the South Korean military. The story follows the pair from their lives before the war begins, to their time in the army, to the end of their respective wars and how they are ripped apart. It also captures how divided so many Koreans became as the war became more intense.

What makes this movie so compelling is that it is a reflection of the violence that ripped Korean families apart. Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War is a disturbingly authentic portrait of just how devastating the Korean War was to civilians who were later pressed into military service. This is a family tragedy first and a war movie second, and the Lee clan are stand-ins for the many families that were impacted by the devastation of the Korean War.

2 'Pork Chop Hill' (1959)

Directed by Lewis Milestone

Image via Melville Productions.

Pork Chop Hills stars Academy Award winner Gregory Peck as Lt. Joe Clemons, a real American veteran of the Korean War. The story follows Clemons' accounts of the Battle of Pork Chop Hill, which were detailed in his 1956 book, "Pork Chop Hill: The American Fighting Man in Action." Pork Chop Hill follows Clemons as he leads American troops attempting to re-capture a seemingly insignificant hill from Chinese forces at the end of the Korean War.

As this movie is based on true events, it provides valuable insight into the lived experiences of American soldiers who were often tasked with defending seemingly random bits of land. Pork Chop Hill wrestles with the fact that so much of war is meaningless, and yet each action in wartime often has far-reaching implications. The movie is an authentic portrayal of how chaotic the end of the Korean War was for soldiers on all sides of the conflict.

1 'M*A*S*H' (1970)

Directed by Robert Altman

Image via 20th Century Studios

M*A*S*H follows the lives of American medical personnel who staff a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. The movie stars Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt, Sally Kellerman, and Robert Duvall and is based on the memoir of the same name by Richard Hooker, who detailed his experiences as a surgeon during the Korean War. M*A*S*H preceded the TV show of the same name that ran for eleven seasons.

What makes M*A*S*H so compelling is the fact that it has a darkly comedic tone that underscores the destruction and tragedy of the war itself. The movie is also effective in showcasing that even in the darkest moments of war, the people involved always find a way to retain their humanity, both out of necessity and genuine desire. M*A*S*H is an authentic portrayal of American military personnel in Korea, with all of their biases and good intentions, and by far the best, most memorable, and most influential depiction of the Korean War.

