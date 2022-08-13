Kosmik Musik is a noted collaboration between artist Joe Currie and writer Ben Wheatley and the graphic novel is being brought to life with a fun new and exciting twist: It'll have musical accompaniment! The musical group Beak> worked with Currie and Wheatley to create tracks to go with the novel which will be available digitally worldwide on September 23. Wheatley and Currie have been friends since the 90s but this is the first time the two are collaborating despite working on comics in art school together.

After all this time, Kosmik Musik is finally being released and it sounds amazing! According to the press release, Kosmik Musik is described as a "melting pot of 2000ad, Metal Hurlant, Kirby tech, psychedelic 60s art, Doctor Who, Douglas Adams, Kraut Rock, Star Trek and Star Wars. A UK 70s English childhood basically."

The project includes a "sonic accompaniment by Beak>" and the musical group also has performance dates on the horizon, including a show at the Primavera Sound in Los Angeles. While we can't say for certain if they will be performing the music from the graphic novel, it's still a fascinating way to release a piece of work.

Including a soundtrack for your graphic novel? That's certainly a fun way to help readers immerse themselves into the novel's world. While details about Kosmik Musik are far and few between, it's clear that Wheatley and Currie have been working on this piece for a long time and wanted it to be something special for audiences to get to experience; and anything described as a melting pot including Doctor Who, Star Trek, and Star Wars is something that should have all nerds (myself included) excited for the prospect. And who doesn't love a soundtrack created specifically for something?

You can read more about the collaboration here: