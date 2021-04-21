A new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier suggests the rumors are true and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is indeed getting a remake, developed by Aspyr Media. The new report does not actually mean the KOTOR remake is actually being made, and we should be cautious until an official reveal happens. However, with so many rumors pilling up for the last year, and with Disney+ expanding the Star Wars canon, it’s already okay to be hopeful.

During an interview for MinnMax, Schreier said directly the rumors are true and KOTOR is indeed getting a remake. He also discussed how he doesn’t feel comfortable in reporting every insight he has for games in development, since this could harm a lot of people in the industry that are trying to keep their projects a secret. All of this means either that Schreier is holding back information, or that he still doesn’t get a full confirmation the remake is actually happening and would prefer to play it safe.

Rumors about a KOTOR remake started to show up in 2020 from small sources, but there’s a lot of evidence these rumors are actually true. As Reddit user mtol115 Reddit user mtol115 uncovered, a lot of game developers from BioWare were hired by Aspyr in 2019, keeping the original position they previously had. The BioWare team was responsible for creating the original KOTOR, which means reaching out to the people who already know the game would be the best strategy to speed up the development of the remake.

In the last couple of decades, Aspyr also worked directly into several old Star Wars games, mostly building ports for different systems, such as the recent re-releases of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars Episode I: Racer. This is a studio that has a lot of history in digging through old Star Wars games, and would indeed be a perfect fit to lead the remake of KOTOR.

There’s also the matter of timing. Back in December 2020, Disney announced that ten new Star Wars series were in development, showing the studio intends to expand the franchise’s canon on Disney+. A remake of one of Star Wars’ most-acclaimed games would be fitting to this expansion, even more so because Disney also intends to explore the Old Republic in theaters.

If Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has indeed been in development since 2019, it shouldn’t take long for the game to be officially revealed. For now, every rumor makes the project more likely, even if we should take every unofficial report with a grain of salt.

You can check out MinnMax’s full interview with Schreier below:

