The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to baseless rumors! While The Kardashians stars refrain from addressing a majority of the rumors that swirl about them on the internet, they draw the line when it comes to rumors about their kids. Kourtney Kardashian Barker has broken her silence on viral speculation that her teen son Mason Disick allegedly fathered a child.

On March 2, 2025, the mom of four took to her Instagram stories to address the rumors that her 15-year-old son Mason, whom she shares with Scott Disick, had recently welcomed a daughter. The Poosh mogul commenced the long message on her stories, stating that although she rarely addresses conspiracy theories that buzz around about herself and her family, she will not tolerate false narratives being spread about her child. She wasted no time in debunking the baseless rumors with the following statement:

“They are not. Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE.”

The mom of four also doubled down by asserting that her oldest child really values his privacy, so she urged media outlets to be respectful and considerate of his wishes. She concluded her message by expressing that Mason is a child with emotions and a life ahead of him, so she will not tolerate the spreading of false narratives and lies about her child.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Is Happy to Trade the Glitz and Glam for Motherhood