Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for The Kardashians, Season 6

In this week's episode, Kourtney Kardashian was once again the most interesting sister on The Kardashians. Although Kim Kardashian once labeled her older sister as the "least exciting to look at" during an argument about a family photo shoot, Kourtney's strategy of staying true to herself has consistently made her the sister with the most authentic storylines on her family's reality series. As her sisters cram The Kardashians with awkward interviews and business promotions, Kourtney is the one who is committed to living her life, unbothered by the family agenda.

Season 6 is already losing steam, as the sisters struggle to schedule engrossing scenes without repeating tired family history. Kourtney's new life with husband Travis Barker has kept her busy, and her new boundaries around filming with her famous family have oddly freed her to share more openly on the series. Although Kim and Khloé Kardashian are hitting the road to travel to India and Italy is a step in the right direction for the reality series, Kourtney is determined to bring the family together without all the pretense that seems to be stealing the show.

Kim and Khloé Can't Compete With Kourtney This Season