Kourtney Kardashian Barker is facing the wrath of the social media parenting police! The eldest Kardashian sibling and her husband, Travis Barker, are facing fan backlash after an image of their racy Halloween decor has sparked immense criticism and enraged questions about the couple’s parenting style.

On October 4, 2024, the reality star took to her Instagram to share a post captioned “Hello October.” The post featured a carousel of assorted pictures showcasing life updates. Among the images shared by the Poosh mogul, which included snaps of herself, Barker, and even their little one Rocky Thirteen, was a Halloween decoration featuring two inflatable skeletons fashioned in a suggestive pose. The inflatable skeletons, sprawled across a lawn, were straddling each other — which her fans felt was inappropriate and had them calling Kardashian Barker out to set a better example for her kids.

Fans flooded the comments section with disapproving comments, with one user remarking how it was “disgusting” that the mother of four kids would choose to display such profanity and another user pointing out that it was disrespectful to her kids. While some users gushed over how wholesome her posts are, a particular comment took digs at the Blink-182 drummer and even referenced the Poosh mogul’s ex, Scott Disick, in the following words:

“She’s such a weird do [sic] ever since she got with Barker Dark soul … More conservative when she was with Scott!”

The Barkers Want to Beef up Security on Their Pad

While Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are being scrutinized for their inappropriate Halloween display, the duo is investing their energies elsewhere by stepping up the security of their marital home. On October 4, 2024, TMZ exclusively reported that the couple requested extra police patrols for their home in LA.

The report reveals that while there is no threat to be concerned about currently, the duo made the request due to past trespassers who had previously entered the property. Because of an incident back in April 2023 involving a crazed fan of Blink-182 who drove her car through their neighborhood security gate to meet Barker, it makes sense that the couple would want to tighten the security on their home that houses Kardashian Barker’s kids — including the duo’s almost 1-year-old son, Rocky Thirteen.

TMZ had reported exclusively at the time that sources close to the Blink-182 drummer revealed that the crazed fan had attempted to break into the star’s gated Los Angeles neighborhood at least four times before resorting to driving through the security gate as a fifth attempt. Despite coming under scrutiny for being inappropriate parents, it’s evident that the Barkers don’t take the safety of their kids lightly.

The Kardashians have been renewed for a sixth season, but an official release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

