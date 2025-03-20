Kourtney Kardashian just spilled a long-kept family secret involving her mom, Kris Jenner, and some questionable branded watches, on the latest episode of The Kardashians. Apparently, the momager once ended up buying some supposedly authentic designer pieces at a steal — and they eventually ended up starting to chip at one point.

On the March 20, 2025, episode of The Kardashians, the momager was planning her mother’s 90th birthday party while having a lighthearted conversation with Kourtney on FaceTime. The Lemme founder, for some reason, decided that it was a good time to humble her mother and helmed the conversation toward an embarrassing territory from the past — the time Jenner purchased what she believed were genuine Chanel watches “hot off a truck.”

According to Kourtney, Jenner, at the time, believed that they got the pieces at a steal, thanks to a tip from Kathie Lee Gifford. The momager ended up gifting the watches to her children for Christmas in the early days of their reality TV fame. However, the illusion of scoring a high-end bargain quickly unraveled when the so-called “Chanel” watches started chipping, and the diamonds fell out. Kourtney quipped that her mother insisted she had spent “five times” her usual budget on these lavish gifts, only to be sorely disappointed. While the momager immediately looked flustered at Kourtney’s recollection, she neither fully confirmed nor denied her daughter’s quip. However, the mother later admitted that she wasn’t entirely certain if the watches were genuinely Chanel or if they might have been fakes acquired from a less-than-reputable source.

Khloé Kardashian Revealed That She Hasn’t Gotten Laid in Years